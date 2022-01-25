RSVP now for January 31: Writers Guild Awards TV nominees panel with ‘Desus and Mero,’ ‘Mare of Easttown,’ ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘Them: Covenant,’ ‘What We Do in the Shadows’

Five of the best TV writers will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022 Writers Guild Awards nominees. They will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Monday, January 31, at 5:00 p.m. PT; 8:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Christopher Rosen and a roundtable chat with all of the group together.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following 2022 WGA television nominees:

“Desus and Mero:” Josh Goldelman

Synopsis: TV and podcast personalities Desus Nice and The Kid Mero speak off the cuff and chat with guests at the intersection of pop culture, sports, music, politics and more.

“Mare of Easttown”: Brad Ingelsby

Synopsis: A detective in a small Pennsylvania town investigates a local murder while trying to keep her life from falling apart.

“Ted Lasso”: Brett Goldstein

Synopsis: American college football coach Ted Lasso heads to London to manage AFC Richmond, a struggling English Premier League soccer team.

“Them: Covenant”: Little Marvin

Synopsis: A Black family moves to an all-white Los Angeles neighborhood where malevolent forces, next door and otherworldly, threaten to taunt, ravage and destroy them.

“What We Do in the Shadows”: Paul Simms

Synopsis: A look into the daily (or rather, nightly) lives of three vampires, who’ve lived together for over 100 years, on Staten Island.

