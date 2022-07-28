Xavier Prather (‘The Challenge: USA’) goes off on ‘petty little bitches’ who betrayed him

“I played ‘Big Brother’ Season 23 and I backstabbed everyone and they’re all petty little bitches about it,” declared a salty Xavier Prather after being eliminated in the July 27 episode of “The Challenge: USA.” He won $750,000 in the “BB23” house, but he failed to earn any money during his four weeks of grueling competition on “The Challenge.” Xavier’s game came to an end this week when he ended up being betrayed by two people he’d previously blindsided on “Big Brother”: Kyland Young and Alyssa Lopez. #karma

To recap, Kyland and Alyssa won the trivia challenge and had the power to nominate one team to compete alongside the challenge losers, David Alexander and Justine Ndiba. After much debate, Kyland and Alyssa decided to send Xavier and Shantel “Shan” Smith to the elimination challenge. They openly lied to the cast and said their true target was Shan, when in reality this was their way of getting back at Xavier for betraying them on “Big Brother.”

SEE ‘Survivor’ winners list: All seasons

In his “The Challenge” exit interview, Xavier predicted that Tyson Apostol and the rest of his “Survivor” allies would now “take y’all out because y’all don’t have any backup now.” He then added, “I’m still rich, y’all are broke and y’all are stupid.”

Azah Awasum, one of Xavier and Kyland’s “Big Brother” alliance members, revealed, “So we have a Cookout group chat and I am almost certain when I get out of Argentina and back at home, I’m gonna see that Xavier has left the conversation.” The other Cookout players are Tiffany Mitchell, who was eliminated in Week 2 of “The Challenge,” and Derek Frazier and Hannah Chaddha, who are not participating in this new reality TV show.

SEE ‘Big Brother’ winners list: All seasons, plus spin-offs

Normally, the elimination of a power player like Shan would be dominating the headlines, but the Cookout betrayal clearly overshadowed her ouster. All she said in her parting words were, “Alyssa may be a mega mind, but she’s not the sharpest tool in the box. Like, I just don’t know what she was thinking. It doesn’t make any sense to me.”

After the goodbyes of Xavier and Shan, here is an update on who’s left from the four participating reality shows:

“Big Brother”: David Alexander, Derek Xiao, Enzo Palumbo, Kyland Young, Alyssa Lopez, Angela Rummans and Azah Awasum

“Survivor”: Ben Driebergen, Danny McCray, Domenick Abbate, Tyson Apostol, Desiree “Desi” Williams and Sarah Lacina

“Love Island”: Melvin “Cinco” Holland Jr., Cashay Proudfoot, Justine Ndiba, Kyra Green and Shannon St. Clair

“The Amazing Race”: Leo Temory and Cayla Platt