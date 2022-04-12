Will ‘Yellowjackets’ finally bring Showtime back to the drama series Emmy race?

“Yellowjackets” has turned into one of Showtime’s buzziest new shows in years. The highly addictive drama centers on a group of teenage girls on the same soccer team whose plane crashes, forcing them to adapt to a new life in the wilderness. As they eventually resort to desperate measures to survive, the series also tracks the lives of four of the girls who survived into adulthood, each of them hoping to keep their past hidden. With positive acclaim from both critics and audiences, “Yellowjackets” might just be the series that Showtime needs to get back in the Emmy conversation.

While Showtime has landed multiple acting nominations in recent years, the network has struggled to break through in the main series categories. Its last comedy, drama or limited series to be nominated for the top prize was the miniseries “Escape at Dannemora” in 2019, with another miniseries, “Patrick Melrose,” getting in the year before. But the last time Showtime had a presence in Best Drama Series was even further back: Season 5 of “Homeland” in 2016. Only two Showtime series have earned bids in the top drama category, “Homeland” and “Dexter,” both of which nabbed four drama series nominations apiece.

According to the latest Gold Derby Emmy odds, “Yellowjackets” is in a comfortable fifth place for a drama series nomination, only behind previous winner “Succession,” red-hot “Squid Game,” and perennial nominees “Ozark” and “Better Call Saul.” The series would be following in the footsteps of other women-led dramas to earn major recognition from the TV academy, including “The Crown,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Killing Eve” and “Pose.” But the show it most resembles (outside of the oft-cited “Lost”) is “Orange Is the New Black,” nominated here in 2015, which similarly tells a story of a group of women who are haunted by their pasts. Luckily, “Yellowjackets” will not face the same category confusion problems that plagued “Orange” in its early days, allowing it to cleanly contend as a drama series.

This would make “Yellowjackets” the third Showtime drama to claim a spot in Best Drama Series, and considering the field has now opened up to eight nomination slots, its chances of making it are pretty good. The show is coming off a big win for star Melanie Lynskey at the Critics Choice Awards, where it was also nominated for the group’s own Best Drama Series prize. Lynskey is expected to land her very first Emmy nomination, with Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci and Tawny Cypress rounding out the show’s adult cast as other contenders.

