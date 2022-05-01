Good news, ‘Yellowjackets’: Emmys love mystery dramas about plane crashes — just ask ‘Lost’

The year was 2005. A hit TV show named “Lost” that centered around a mysterious plane crash wins six Emmy Awards including the coveted prize for Best Drama Series. Seventeen years later, can Showtime’s freshman series “Yellowjackets” now follow the same Emmys trajectory as that popular ABC program?

In terms of “Yellowjackets” Emmys predictions at Gold Derby, the show is currently in sixth place to win Best Drama Series, Lynskey is in third place for Best Drama Actress and Ricci is in sixth place for Best Drama Supporting Actress. See more Emmy odds and rankings.

The two series center around plane crash survivors, but the “Yellowjackets”/”Lost” comparisons don’t end there. They both utilize non-linear storytelling techniques to illustrate how the ordeal affects the character’s lives after they eventually got out of the wilderness/off the island. Pregnant girls, creepy cabins, French warnings and hungry bears (grizzly vs. polar) can be found in both exotic locales. And the characters on each show are haunted by strange symbols, whether it’s a carved ritual figure or an eight-sided DHARMA logo.

“Yellowjackets” is created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson and tells the story of a girls soccer team that crash-lands in the Canadian wilderness in 1996. The acclaimed series also chronicles their current lives in 2021, with experienced actresses portraying the adult counterparts. Sophie Nélisse and Melanie Lynskey play Shauna, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Tawny Cypress play Taissa, Sophie Thatcher and Juliette Lewis play Natalie, and Sammi Hanratty and Christina Ricci play Misty. Lead actress Lynskey already won a Critics Choice Award for her performance, while Ricci is earning Emmy buzz in the supporting category.

Jeffrey Lieber, J. J. Abrams and Damon Lindelof created “Lost” in 2004, with Lindelof and Carlton Cuse serving as showrunners. The character-driven fantasy series aired for six seasons and focused on the survivors of Oceanic 815, who struggle to survive on a mysterious island in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. They soon realize they are not alone, as they’re welcomed to their new home by a black smoke monster, a crazy French woman, a hoard of apparent natives known as Others, etc.

“Yellowjackets” won the 2022 Critics Choice Award for Lynskey and earned an additional bid for Drama Series. (“Lost” didn’t exist when this critics’ group started honoring television shows.) In addition to its perfect 100 score at Rotten Tomatoes, “Yellowjackets” became America’s water cooler TV obsession during its 10-episode run from November to January, much like “Lost” back in the mid-oughts.

“Lost” took home a total of 10 Emmys during its six seasons on ABC: series, directing (Abrams), casting, music, picture editing and visual effects in 2005, supporting actor (Terry O’Quinn) in 2007, sound mixing in 2008, supporting actor (Michael Emerson) in 2009 and picture editing in 2010. If “Yellowjackets” follows a similar trajectory and wins Best Drama Series at the 2022 Emmys, it would be the second Showtime program to prevail after “Homeland” (2012).

