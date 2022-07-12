45 most unforgivable Emmy nomination snubs: ‘Maid,’ ‘Yellowstone,’ Jennifer Aniston …

Once again, the Emmy Awards nominations don’t include a slew of TV favorites. Among the most notable snubs: past champs Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”) and Viola Davis (“The First Lady”), the final season of “This is Us” and its leading lady Mandy Moore and Paramount’s red-hot “Yellowstone,” which was expected to finally make a splash at TV’s top honors.

Below, we enumerate the top 45 Emmys snubs in our estimation. These were the shows and performers that we thought had a strong chance to number among this year’s nominees. Let us know if there are others missing from this list that merit mentioning by sounding off in the comments section.

COMEDY

NOT BEST COMEDY SERIES

“Atlanta”

“Reservation Dogs”

NOT BEST COMEDY ACTRESS

Selena Gomez (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”)

Sarah Lancashire (“Julia”)

Natasha Lyonne (“Russian Doll”)

NOT BEST COMEDY ACTOR

Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)

Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”)

NOT BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Cecily Strong (“Saturday Night Live”)

NOT BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTOR

Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”)

Brian Tyree Henry (“Atlanta”)

Paul W. Downs (“Hacks”)

DRAMA

NOT BEST DRAMA SERIES

“Yellowstone”

“This is Us”

NOT BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”)

Mandy Moore (“This is Us”)

Kelly Reilly (“Yellowstone”)

Britt Lower (“Severance”)

NOT BEST DRAMA ACTOR

Sterling K. Brown (“This is Us”)

Kevin Costner (“Yellowstone”)

NOT BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Yuh-Jung Youn (“Pachinko”)

NOT BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTOR

Giancarlo Esposito (“Better Call Saul”)

Jonathan Banks (“Better Call Saul”)

Alan Ruck (“Succession”)

Eric Dane (“Euphoria”)

MOVIE/MINI

NOT BEST LIMITED SERIES

“Maid”

“The Staircase”

“Under the Banner of Heaven”

“Station Eleven”

NOT BEST TV MOVIE

“The Fallout”

NOT BEST MOVIE/MINI ACTRESS

Jessica Chastain (“Scenes from a Marriage”)

Julia Roberts (“Gaslit”)

Viola Davis (“The First Lady”)

Michelle Pfeiffer (“The First Lady”)

NOT BEST MOVIE/MINI ACTOR

Ben Foster (“The Survivor”)

Samuel L. Jackson (“The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey”)

NOT BEST MOVIE/MINI SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Andie MacDowell (“Maid”)

Laurie Metcalf (“The Dropout”)

Anika Noni Rose (“Maid”)

NOT BEST MOVIE/MINI SUPPORTING ACTOR

Naveen Andrews (“The Dropout”)

Nick Robinson (“Maid”)

William H. Macy (“The Dropout”)

REALITY/VARIETY

NOT BEST REALITY-COMPETITION PROGRAM

“American Ninja Warrior”

NOT BEST VARIETY TALK SERIES

“Conan”

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”

