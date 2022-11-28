‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1923’ gets its first full trailer [Watch]

It’s the dawn of a new era.

On Monday, Paramount+ released the first full-length trailer for the upcoming Western drama television series “1923,” which serves as a prequel to the massively popular and critically successful series “Yellowstone.”

The series follows a generation of the Dutton family in 1923, during a time of various hardships including Western Expansion, Prohibition, and the Great Depression, which in Montana started a decade earlier.

You can check out the trailer below:

The cast of the series consists of Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford, Sebastian Roche, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, and Aminah Nieves.

“1923” is scheduled to premiere on Paramount+ on December 18, 2022. The series will run for two seasons with eight episodes each.

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar nominees through January 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions