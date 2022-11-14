‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1923’ trailer offers first look at Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren [Watch]

It’s time to get in the way back machine again, or, depending on your point of view, go into the future. “1923,” the newest prequel for Taylor Sheridan’s expanding and ever-popular ‘Yellowstone’ universe, will hit Paramount+ in a little over a month, and the first teaser trailer is here.

“1923” is a prequel to “Yellowstone,” the fifth season of which just kicked off on Paramount Network. (Different from Paramount+.) But it’s also a sequel to “1883,” the first “Yellowstone” prequel, which finished its limited run this February. (A spinoff to the prequel, “1883: The Bass Reeves Story” was announced this summer.)

This new one is expected to last two seasons. Another series, “6666,” is also in the works. No, this is not set in the far future (hover-horses?), but, like “Yellowstone,” it is set in the present day (and at the Four Sixes ranch in Texas.)

Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford are the two big names saddling up for this saga of the Dutton rancher family in “1923.” James Badge Dale will co-star, playing the older version of a kid seen in “1883.” If you grab an abacus you can probably figure out how old he is. Michelle Randolph, Brian Geraghty, Jerome Flynn, and Aminah Nieves round out the cast.

Though intensely popular and filled with massive stars and great outdoor set pieces, “Yellowstone” has been nominated for zero Primetime Emmys and only one Creative Arts Emmy (for Production Design). “1883” was nominated for three Emmys, two for cinematography and one for music composition.

The 30-second “1923” trailer shows Harrison Ford wearing a sheriff’s star, Helen Mirren holding a shotgun, some WWI flashbacks, and a voice-over narration promising violence, violence, and more violence.

