Why ‘Yellowstone’ is the new ‘Schitt’s Creek’ at Emmy Awards

For its first three seasons, Paramount Network’s megahit Western series “Yellowstone” landed a measly one Emmy nomination. The family drama has continued to rise in ratings since it first premiered in 2018, most recently doubling its weekly audience from Season 3 to Season 4. With more eyeballs on it than ever before, “Yellowstone” is now entering the awards conversation at last with nominations at the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the Producers Guild of America Awards. This kind of success after years of being mostly ignored is a rarity, but it may lead to a real breakthrough at this year’s Emmy Awards, not unlike a very different but similarly late-breaking show, “Schitt’s Creek.”

Like with “Schitt’s Creek,” which originally aired on Pop TV, the key to “Yellowstone’s” lack of awards buzz may come down to the show airing on Paramount, a channel that hasn’t received much recognition on a major level. While the Western drama has maintained and grown its strong audience, a show can only go so far in the awards conversation when it’s not on the industry’s radar. But something happened between the show’s third and fourth season, likely attributed to word-of-mouth recommendations, that made it cross over into one of the must-watch dramas on television. “Schitt’s Creek” underwent a similar phenomenon between its fourth and fifth seasons, as its popularity exploded on Netflix.

“Schitt’s Creek” was ignored at the Emmys for its first four seasons, sustaining itself with a core audience that advocated for it passionately. It then landed four nominations for Season 5, including Best Comedy Series. “Yellowstone” may be in for a comparable Emmy performance this year, especially with Best Drama Series now expanded to eight nominees. Last year, the drama earned its first Emmy nomination in the category of Best Contemporary Production Design, showing that there is already awareness and appreciation for its craft. Early precursors suggest it is now on track to expand into a full embrace by the Emmys from other branches of the TV academy.

With the SAG Awards nominating “Yellowstone” as one of the five best drama ensembles on television, it will possibly be in the hunt for some acting awards, too. Kevin Costner is an Emmy winner for another Western-themed series, “Hatfields & McCoys,” and could be the likeliest nominee as the show’s marquee star.

But if the show truly has widespread support in the acting branch, costars Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser and Wes Bentley may benefit, in addition to guest stars like Oscar nominee Jacki Weaver. Or, like “Schitt’s Creek” before it, there is potential for “Yellowstone” to earn a handful of welcome-to-the-club nominations before having a true Emmy explosion the following year.

PREDICTthe SAG Awards now

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?