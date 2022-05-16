‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 has finally started production

Great news for fans of “Yellowstone.”

On Monday, Paramount Network announced that Season 5 of “Yellowstone” had begun production in Montana, following a breakout fourth season that scored an average of 11 million total viewers per episode and earned the series its first-ever nominations from the Screen Actors Guild Awards and Producers Guild Awards.

As noted by Paramount in a press release, but common knowledge to the show’s deep fanbase, “Yellowstone” “chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and vicious business rivalries.”

Costner leads the show and will return for Season 5. The rest of the ensemble includes Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, and Gil Birmingham with Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly upped to series regulars. “Yellowstone” is a strong 2022 Emmys contender, with Gold Derby users bullish on its chances in the Best Drama category, while Costner and Reilly are contenders in the lead actor and actress categories, respectively.

“Yellowstone” is co-created by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Taylor Sheridan (“Wind River,” “Hell or High Water,” and “Sicario”) and John Linson. Executive producers include Linson, Art Linson, Sheridan, Costner, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari, and Stephen Kay.

