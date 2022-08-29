‘Yellowstone’ season 5 teaser trailer promises ‘all will be revealed’ [WATCH]

Paramount Network has announced their flagship series “Yellowstone” will return for its fifth season on Sunday, November 13, 2022. The first teaser trailer for the upcoming season aired during the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, August 28. Watch the trailer below.

The brief clip promises “all will be revealed” in the two-hour premiere. Season four’s first episode was cable’s highest rated show last year, bringing in over 14 million viewers total. The season finale drew over 10 million viewers.

From Academy Award® nominee Taylor Sheridan, season five features a critically-acclaimed ensemble cast including Oscar®-winner Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham and Gil Birmingham with Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly upped to series regulars. The upcoming season will also feature the return of Josh Lucas as young John Dutton alongside Jacki Weaver, Kylie Rogers and Kyle Red Silverstein with Kai Caster, Lainey Wilson, Lilli Kay and Dawn Olivieri joining the star-studded cast.

“Yellowstone” chronicle s the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and vicious business rivalries.

