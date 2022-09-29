‘Yellowstone’ season 5 trailer: Kevin Costner and Kelly Reilly are red-hot awards contenders

“Yellowstone” returns for season 5 on Sunday, November 13, 2022. The trailer for the upcoming edition of this family drama promises that “all will be revealed” following the explosive events of the season 4 finale, which aired January 2 on the Paramount Network.

“Yellowstone” is the highest-rated show on basic cable, with audiences often topping 10 million. Among those that may be watching are the Golden Globes voters, who love to embrace populist fare. The show ranks among our likeliest of contenders for Best Drama Series.

Oscar winner Kevin Costner, who plays patriarch John Dutton, is predicted to reap his first bid for Best Drama Actor. He won over on the film side back in 1991 for helming “Dances with Wolves” and picked up the Movie/Mini Actor award in 2013 for “Hatfields & McCoys.”

Scene-stealer Kelly Reilly, who dazzles as his devious daughter Beth, is on the cusp of cracking the Top 5 for Best Drama Actress. With the new season set to showcase this English actress, look for her name among the nominees when the Golden Globes reveals its roster on December 12.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. just announced that it is splitting the supporting acting categories for TV into two, with comedy and drama series competing separately from TV movies and limited series. That is good news for the likes of featured “Yellowstone” players Wes Bentley, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser and Jacki Weaver.

