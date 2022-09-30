Bloody Face actor Zachary Quinto returns to ‘American Horror Story’ for the first time in 9 years

Zachary Quinto won the Critics Choice Award and Gold Derby Award for playing Dr. Oliver Thredson, aka Bloody Face, during “American Horror Story: Asylum” (2012-13). His spooky performance of a 1960s psychiatrist-turned-serial killer also earned him his first Emmy nomination as Best Limited/Movie Supporting Actor, though he lost to his co-star James Cromwell. Nine years later, Zachary Quinto returns at long last to FX’s anthology series in the upcoming 11th season, titled “American Horror Story: New York City.”

As of this writing, little is known about Quinto’s role in “AHS: NYC,” though IMDb lists his character’s name as “Sam.” It’ll actually be his third character on the series, as he first appeared as a guest star during the first season, “American Horror Story: Murder House,” as a gay homeowner named Chad Warwick who was murdered by Rubber Man and became a ghost. Quinto returned in “Asylum” as a series regular, playing the kindly Dr. Oliver Thredson who later turned out to be a vicious murderer.

In the decade since last appearing on “AHS,” Quinto has made a name for himself on the big screen. He has starred in three total “Star Trek” movies as Commander Spock, with a fourth on the way. Some of his other movies include “Snowden,” “Hotel Artemis” and “The Boys in the Band.” As for television projects, the “Heroes” super-villain also popped up in “The Slap,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” and “NOS4A2.”

FX revealed on September 29 that the “American Horror Story: New York City” cast list would include Quinto, Joe Mantello, Billie Lourd, Russell Tovey, Leslie Grossman, Charlie Carver, Sandra Bernhard, Isaac Powell, Denis O’Hare and Patti LuPone. The season premiere will debut on October 19 and two episodes will air every Wednesday night for five weeks straight.

Refresh your memory on Bloody Face’s “American Horror Story” journey in the fan-edited video below. Even all these years later, viewers consider Quinto’s serial killer to be one most terrifying “AHS” villains of all time — right up there with Twisty the Clown (John Carroll Lynch), anti-christ Michael Langdon (Cody Fern), cult leader Kai Anderson (Evan Peters) and sadist Delphine LaLaurie (Kathy Bates).