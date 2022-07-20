Emmy predictions: Zendaya (‘Euphoria’) will make history again with 2nd win for Best Drama Actress

Zendaya (“Euphoria”) made history at the Emmys when she won Best Drama Actress in 2020. At age 24 she was the youngest ever to win that prize, beating the record set just the previous year when Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”) prevailed at 26. Now Zendaya is back in contention (Comer too), and if she wins she’ll continue to make history for young performers.

Zendaya turns 26 on September 1, and the awards will be held on September 12. She’ll be a few months younger than Comer was when she won in 2019, so Zendaya would be the youngest and the second youngest winner in the history of the category. Naturally, that would also make her the youngest actress to win the category twice. On top of that, she’d be the first Black actress to win the award multiple times. And the odds are in her favor to do exactly that.

As of this writing more than 1,700 Gold Derby users have placed their bets here in our predictions center, and Zendaya gets leading odds of 71/20. She’s backed my majorities of Editors who cover awards year-round for Gold Derby and the All-Star Top 24 who got the highest scores predicting multiple years’ Emmy winners. She’s also predicted to win by 11 of our Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s Emmy winners.

The last time Zendaya won it took most of our users by surprise. Most of us had been predicting Laura Linney for “Ozark” (who is also nominated again this year). That year “Euphoria” only had six total noms and it wasn’t up for Best Drama Series. Zendaya managed to win anyway, so the fact that “Euphoria” is now nominated a whopping 16 times including Best Drama might make her even stronger than she was before.

However, out of the eight Expert journalists we’ve surveyed from major media outlets (with more to come), only three of them are betting on Zendaya, while four think “Yellowjackets” star Melanie Lynskey will surprise. Lynskey is on a buzzy, edgy new show just like Zendaya was when she won in 2020. And “Yellowjackets” is nominated for Best Drama Series, strengthening Lynskey’s case. So perhaps Zendaya will fall victim to an upset just like she perpetrated two years ago.

