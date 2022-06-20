Emmy spotlight: Don’t underestimate ‘Euphoria’ in these 5 categories

Zendaya made history when she became the youngest woman to win Best Drama Actress at the Primetime Emmys for “Euphoria” in 2020. The series won two additional trophies that year for Best Contemporary Makeup and Best Original Music and Lyrics. Season two of the HBO hit premiered on January 9, 2022, with critics continuing to praise the series. So, can Zendaya and “Euphoria” win more Emmys this year? Here are five categories to watch out for.

1. Best Drama Actress: Olivia Colman (“The Crown”) won Best Drama Actress in 2021, but it was Zendaya that surprised many viewers the year prior and now she is back to reclaim her crown. Colman is out of contention this year and Zendaya leads our combined odds. Rue Bennett is a complicated character that is so multi-faceted that even I was surprised when I first watched the show. I admit it. I watched with trepidation and I was not expecting Zendaya, who at the time was predominantly known for her work with Disney, to be that good. When the second season began airing, it became very evident that this was no fluke and she was back to win another Emmy. Zendaya commands the screen in every scene she’s in. It’s foolish to count her out.

2. Best Drama Writing: Any project is only as good as it’s writing, which provides the cornerstone for success. Without the cornerstone, the project will not be stable. Sam Levinson is a creative genius in every sense, but his writing for “Euphoria” is superb. Any episode from this season could nab a nomination for Best Drama Writing. For me there were two particular standouts. The first is “All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned for a Thing I Cannot Name,” which exquisitely closed out the season. The second is “Stand Still Like the Hummingbird.” I have no words to truly explain how powerful this episode is, but it’s easily the best of both “Euphoria” seasons.

3. Best Drama Directing: Best Drama Directing is always the toughest category for me since every nominee is always so spectacular. But the choice should be clear this Emmy cycle. Out of all the television dramas I have watched thus far, which is a lot, Levinson’s direction of “Stand Still Like the Hummingbird” was the clear standout. For months, I couldn’t get the impact of this episode out of my head. As I said before, he is a creative genius, and this was his pièce de résistance of the season. Voters should reward him with at least a nomination.

4. Best Supporting Actor: Cal Jacobs is without a doubt one of the most divisive characters on television right now. In the wrong hands, he would be the character people want to skip over. Eric Dane somehow manages to captivate viewers with his portrayal of the controversial character. If there is any surprise nomination this season (or justice), it might be Dane for Best Drama Supporting Actor. He currently ranks 10th in our odds, but 3 of our Top 24 users predict he’ll be walking the red carpet on Emmy night.

5. Best Drama Series: We wait with baited breath for the Best Drama Series nominees to be announced. It is one of the most competitive categories that many of us, myself included, have strong opinions about. In its second season, “Euphoria” has proven that it belongs in the conversation. On a weekly basis for eight weeks it provided us with captivating television and performances that were the talk of social media and the water cooler alike. Few shows did that this cycle and that could come into play when all is said and done. I would not be shocked to see it nominated for the big prize of the night on nomination day and neither should you. It is currently ranked ninth in our combined odds.

