Zendaya competes against herself at Emmys for two songs from ‘Euphoria’

After her stunning Drama Actress victory in 2020, Zendaya returns to the Emmy Awards this year with triple the number of nominations (make that quadruple when her series bid as an executive producer gets finalized). In addition to her second nomination for acting in “Euphoria,” the multitalented star also nabbed two more in the Music and Lyrics category for penning the lyrics to “I’m Tired” and “Elliot’s Song.”

She faces off against a field that includes offerings from “Schmigadoon!,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” and “This Is Us.”

“Euphoria” won this race back in 2020 for “All For Us,” which was penned by Labrinth, That tune bested two compositions from “Little Fires Everywhere” by Ingrid Michaelson: “The Black Godfather” co-written by Pharrell Williams, and “Watchmen” by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. It also edged out a song from “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” and two of its 2022 rivals: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “This Is Us.”

Labrinth is credited with writing music and lyrics on both of the nominated songs from “Euphoria” this year. Joining him and Zendaya on “Elliot’s Song” is Muzhda Zemar-McKenzie, while series creator Sam Levinson also penned words for “I’m Tired.”

If having two “Euphoria” songs nominated in the category gives fans some worry about the prospect of vote-splitting, there seems to be a clear favorite between the two. Not only does the absolutely haunting “I’m Tired” have the show’s star and creator credited as co-writers, but it also has tens of millions of streams on Spotify, far surpassing the total for “Elliot’s Song.” Such a huge discrepancy in reach makes this one the clear frontrunner for the prize.

The rest of the field shouldn’t be discounted just yet, though. Siddhartha Khosla and Taylor Goldsmith are past nominees for “This Is Us” and this year they have written the moving song “The Forever Now,” which Mandy Moore’s character Rebecca performs at her daughter Kate’s (Chrissy Metz) wedding. Khosla has six career nominations for this show and “Only Murders in the Building” and may seem overdue, too.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” is also on its second nomination in this category for co-writers Thomas Mizer and Curtis Moore. This year they penned “Maybe Monica,” a Harry Belafonte-style song that the series’ Belafonte performs at crooner Shy Baldwin’s (LeRoy McClain) wedding. The tune’s distinct style and homage certainly stands out amongst these contenders.

Earning his career first Emmy nomination, Cinco Paul wrote the music and lyrics for song “Corn Puddin’” from the series “Schmigadoon!” The show is a spoof and loving celebration of Broadway musicals such as “Brigadoon,” from which it gets its title, so the song is appropriately and sufficiently “corny” (pun intended). Though the song is simple, the Emmys have awarded stage musical-style songs in the past from shows like “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” to the opening numbers of the Tony Awards ceremonies themselves, so voters just might be inclined to this one, even if it feels slight.

