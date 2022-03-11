Zoe Kravitz calls out ‘SNL’ for ‘boy energy’ — she’s only the 4th female host so far this season

When Zoe Kravitz calls out “SNL” for its “boy energy” in the new “Saturday Night Live” promo (watch above), we have a feeling she’s only half joking. Indeed, the star of “The Batman” is only the fourth female host so far of Season 47, following Kim Kardashian West, Billie Eilish and Ariana DeBose. Men have hosted all of the other 11 episodes. Kravitz appears on the March 12 installment of NBC’s sketch comedy series with musical guest Rosalia.

In the promo video, Rosalia tells Kravitz she’s “glad a woman is hosting,” as testosterone-filled cast members Mikey Day and Chris Redd jockey for position beside them.

Kravitz responds matter-of-factly, “Yeah, this place has a lot of boy energy.” Boy, is she right!

Currently, of the 21 regular and featured “SNL” cast members, only nine are women: Aidy Bryant, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Kate McKinnon, Ego Nwodim, Cecily Strong, Melissa Villaseñor, Punkie Johnson and Sarah Sherman. The other 12 are men, including both Weekend Update anchors, Michael Che and Colin Jost. At no time in the 47-year history of “Saturday Night Live” has the cast been made up of a majority of women.

Jost and Che serve as head writers along with Kent Sublette and (as of January 2022) Alison Gates and Streeter Seidell. Another head writer, Anna Drezen, left at the end of December 2021.

The annual Emmy ballot submissions by “SNL” also lean heavily on the male side. Indeed, last year the show submitted 11 hosts/guest stars and only three of those were females: Maya Rudolph (she won), Kristen Wiig (nominated) and Anya Taylor-Joy. The eight male submissions were for Dave Chappelle (he won), Alec Baldwin (nominated), Daniel Kaluuya (nominated), Dan Levy (nominated), John Mulaney, Rege-Jean Page, Chris Rock and Jim Carrey.

Kravitz is a former SAG Award nominee as part of the “Big Little Lies” ensemble cast for Season 2. She also won the Black Reel Award for writing the comedy series “High Fidelity” (2020). Kravitz can currently be seen on the big screen playing Catwoman in “The Batman” alongside Robert Pattinson.

“Saturday Night Live” airs on NBC at 11:30 ET/ 10:30 CT/ 9:30 MT/ 8:30 PT. This year, audience members in attendance are required to be vaccinated and wear masks at all times due to Covid-19. The December 18 episode was the only one not to have an audience, due to the outbreak of the Omicron variant.

Here are the “Saturday Night Live” Season 47 episodes that have aired so far:

#4701 “Owen Wilson/Kacey Musgraves” — October 2, 2021

#4702 “Kim Kardashian West/Halsey” — October 9, 2021

#4703 “Rami Malek/Young Thug” — October 16, 2021

#4704 “Jason Sudeikis/Brandi Carlile” — October 23, 2021

#4705 “Kieran Culkin/Ed Sheeran” — November 6, 2021

#4706 “Jonathan Majors/Taylor Swift” — November 13, 2021

#4707 “Simu Liu/Saweetie” — November 20, 2021

#4708 “Billie Eilish/Billie Eilish” — December 11, 2021

#4709 “Paul Rudd/None” — December 18, 2021

#4710 “Ariana DeBose/Bleachers” — January 15, 2022

#4711 “Will Forte/Måneskin” — January 22, 2022

#4712 “Willem Dafoe/Katy Perry” — January 29, 2022

#4713 “John Mulaney/LCD Soundsystem” — February 26, 2022

#4714 “Oscar Isaac/Charli XCX” — March 5, 2022

UPCOMING:

#4715 “Zoe Kravitz/Rosalia” — March 12, 2022