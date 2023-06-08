Tony predictions by show: ‘Kimberly Akimbo’ will lead with 6, ’Life of Pi’ and ‘Some Like It Hot’ to take 4

New musical “Kimberly Akimbo” will win the most Tony Awards, according to our official odds in all 26 categories. The latest from Tony-winning composer Jeanine Tesori and six-time Tony-nominated lyricist and librettist David Lindsay-Abaire about a teenage girl, Kimberly Lavaco, living with a rare genetic condition and a zest for life will take home six awards, besting by two its closest musical competitor “Some Like It Hot” and the epic stage adaptation of “Life of Pi,” which will both claim four.

These official odds for the Tonys are derived from the predictions of our Experts who write about theatre year-round, our in-house team of Editors, the Top 24 Users who did the best predicting last year’s ceremony, the All-Star Top 24 who have the highest scores when you combine predictions from the last two years, and all our Users who make up the largest and often savviest bloc of predictors.

Below, we break down the predicted winners by show, ranked by the number of Tonys it will win. Make or edit your own predictions until 6:30pm ET of the evening of the ceremony on Sunday, June 11. The Tonys will air its first round of awards, called “Act One,” on Pluto TV at that time on the Pluto TV Celebrity channel, before the 76th annual Tony Awards commences at 8:00pm ET on CBS and Paramount+. Julianne Hough returns to host “Act One” as she did last year, this time with co-host Skylar Astin; Ariana DeBose also returns to helm the main telecast.

MUSICALS

Kimberly Akimbo

Best Musical — 16/5

Best Actress (Victoria Clark) — 16/5

Best Featured Actress (Bonnie Milligan) — 31/10

Best Director — 17/5

Best Original Score — 31/10

Best Musical Book — 16/5

Some Like It Hot

Best Actor (J. Harrison Ghee) — 17/5

Best Orchestrations — 16/5

Best Choreography — 16/5

Best Costume Design — 17/5

& Juliet

Best Sound Design — 69/20

New York, New York

Best Scenic Design — 10/3

Parade

Best Musical Revival — 13/5

Shucked

Best Featured Actor (Alex Newell) — 82/25

Sweeney Todd

Best Lighting Design — 69/20

We predict these nominated musicals and musical revivals will go home empty-handed: “Almost Famous,” “Camelot,” “Into the Woods,” and “KPOP.”

WATCH Final 2023 Tony Awards predictions slugfest: Is ‘Leopoldstadt’ unbeatable for Best Play?

PLAYS

Life of Pi

Best Scenic Design — 31/10

Best Costume Design — 10/3

Best Lighting Design — 5/1

Best Sound Design — 16/5

Leopoldstadt

Best Play — 16/5

Best Featured Actor (Brandon Uranowitz) — 16/5

Best Director — 17/5

Ain’t No Mo’

Best Featured Actress (Crystal Lucas-Perry) — 71/20

Between Riverside and Crazy

Best Actor (Stephen McKinley Henderson) — 7/2

A Doll’s House

Best Play Revival — 13/5

Prima Facie

Best Actress (Jodie Comer) — 12/5

We predict these nominated plays and play revivals will go home empty-handed: “A Christmas Carol,” “Cost of Living,” “Death of a Salesman,” “Fat Ham,” “Good Night, Oscar,” “Ohio State Murders,” “Summer, 1976,” “The Piano Lesson,” “The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window,” and “Topdog/Underdog.”

PREDICT the 2023 Tony Awards through June 11

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?