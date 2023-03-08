Which 2023 Best Supporting Actor Oscar nominee has the longest (and shortest) screen time?

Since Mahershala Ali set the current record for longest Best Supporting Actor Oscar-winning performance with his one hour, six minutes, and 38 seconds of screen time in “Green Book” (2019), the screen times of subsequent featured male champions have been increasingly smaller. Although the last three trophies have consistently gone to relatively lengthy turns, each has been about 10 minutes shorter than the one before it. This year will constitute a moment of truth, since, considering the last outcome, there is potential for at least a 22-minute jump in either direction.

Last year, Troy Kotsur was honored here for his performance as the patriarch of a primarily deaf family in “CODA,” which amounts to 35 minutes and 34 seconds of screen time, or 31.31% of the film. He fell 10 minutes and 35 seconds short of matching 2021 winner Daniel Kaluuya’s time in “Judas and the Black Messiah,” whereas Kaluuya himself landed nine minutes and three seconds below 2020 champ Brad Pitt’s time in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” By physical time on screen, Kotsur’s is the 36th longest of the 86 performances that have ever won this award.

The 2023 Best Supporting Actor nominees have an average screen time of 28 minutes and 54 seconds, or 24.24% of their respective films. In terms of actual time, their average is the 39th lowest in the history of the category, while their percentage average is the 41st lowest. The last 10 winners of this award have had an average screen time of 41 minutes and 48 seconds (or 32.16%).

Leading this year’s pack in terms of screen time is Ke Huy Quan, who appears in 58 minutes and 33 seconds (or 42.03%) of “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” His is the 27th longest performance ever nominated for this award and would be the seventh longest to ever win it, behind those of Ali, Christoph Waltz (“Django Unchained”), Timothy Hutton (“Ordinary People”), Haing S. Ngor (“The Killing Fields”), Jack Albertson (“The Subject Was Roses”), and Christopher Walken (“The Deer Hunter”).

Next is Brendan Gleeson, who has 34 minutes and 32 seconds of screen time in “The Banshees of Inisherin,” amounting to 30.32% of the film. In contrast to Quan, his and the remaining nominees’ turns would land among the shorter half of those that have ever merited this honor. His Best Actor-nominated cast mate, Colin Farrell, delivers a performance that is almost exactly twice the size of his, at one hour, nine minutes, and 26 seconds.

In the middle of this group is Brian Tyree Henry, whose screen time in “Causeway” amounts to 29 minutes and 32 seconds, or 31.37% of the film. Him actually being in second place in terms of percentage reflects a similar situation from 2022 involving Kotsur and Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”; 36 minutes and two seconds, or 28.00%). As with Gleeson, Henry’s sizable amount of screen time is still much lower than that of his lead costar, Jennifer Lawrence, who clocks in at one hour, 10 minutes, and four seconds.

Next is another actor from “The Banshees of Inisherin,” Barry Keoghan, who is in the film for 13 minutes and 50 seconds (or 12.15%). His performance falls within the shortest 11% of those ever nominated in this category and would be the sixth shortest to win the academy’s favor, after those of Ben Johnson (“The Last Picture Show”), Martin Balsam (“A Thousand Clowns”), Jason Robards (“Julia”), Jack Palance (“City Slickers”), and Robards (“All the President’s Men”).

The supporting male nominee with the least screen time this year is Judd Hirsch, whose role in “The Fabelmans” amounts to a mere eight minutes and three seconds, or 5.34% of the film. His performance is the seventh shortest ever recognized here, outpacing the category’s low-end record holder – Ned Beatty (“Network”) – by a margin of just two minutes and three seconds. Naturally, there is a chance he could supplant Johnson as the Best Supporting Actor winner with both the lowest actual screen time and percentage.

