‘1923’ is a go for season two at Paramount+

Get ready for “1924?” No, it’s unlikely they’ll change the name of a hit show, but Paramount+ has committed to a second season of “1923,” the Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren-led prequel series to “Yellowstone.”

In a statement, the network referred to the time and place of the Taylor Sheridan show as “​​when pandemics historic drought, and the end of Prohibition all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.” Two more episodes of the six-episode series have yet to be released. The premiere in December was Paramount+’s biggest-ever debut, with 7.3 million views. The Butte, Montana-shot project also boasts a 91 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

The “Yellowstone” prequel stars Harrison Ford as Dutton patriarch Jacob and Helen Mirren as his Irish-born wife Cara. The show also stars Brandon Sklenar, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, and Jennifer Ehle. For Ford and Mirren, the show reunited them after decades following the 1986 production of Peter Weir’s “The Mosquito Coast.”

It’s a great time to be a Harrison Ford fan right now. You can watch him out west as an embattled rancher in “1923” on Paramount+ or as a Pasadena therapist in “Shrinking” on Apple TV+. Of course, this summer he’s back with the hat and whip in “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.” The about-to-launch Berlin Film Festival will host the debut of “Golda,” in which Helen Mirren stars as the Kyiv-born, Wisconsin-raised prime minister of Israel, Golda Meir.

