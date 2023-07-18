1960 strikes flashback: A look back at Hollywood 63 years ago

History repeated itself last week when actors went on strike at the same time as writers, who have been picketing for more than two months. This is only the second time in the history of the industry that both guilds have halted work simultaneously, with advancements in technology at the root of their cause, and it’s been 63 year since that event shook Hollywood. Today, writers and performers are fighting for their fair share of residuals in a world that has now largely turned to streaming services, and to protect their work from being taken over by AI, whereas in 1960, they were fighting for residuals from reruns and theatrical films being shown on a relatively new medium — television. Let’s turn back time and flashback to life during that history-making time of the 1960 strikes.

The WGA began their strike on January 16, 1960, followed by the actors strike on March 7. Future United States President Ronald Reagan had acted as SAG president from 1947-1952, and remained on the board until November 1959, when he was reinstated as its president. With Reagan as its leader, SAG reached an agreement with film producers in six weeks, ending their strike on April 18; the writers strike lasted until June 12.

During this time, the Civil Rights Act of 1960 was signed into law, Alaska and Hawaii were brand new states (the 50-star American flag was flown for the first time that July), the U.S. launched the first weather satellite, Harper Lee published her only novel, “To Kill a Mockingbird,” and in September, the first ever televised Presidential debate aired.

On March 2, 1960, a popular entertainer returned from military service, uncertain if he still had a viable film career after a two year absence. However, Elvis Presley began production on “G.I. Blues” in late April, and box office receipts proved he was still a hot commodity.

The epic film “Ben-Hur” was released in November 1959, and held on to the number one spot at the box office for much of 1960. It would go on to win Best Picture in April, and set a record (since tied) of most wins with 11.

The top box office star of the time was Doris Day, whose “Please Don’t Eat the Daisies” snatched the number one spot for two weeks before “Ben-Hur” regained it. Although production was delayed due to the strikes, “BUtterfield 8” was released late in the year, and earned Elizabeth Taylor her first of two Best Actress Oscars and made her the number one box office star the next year.

Other memorable films released in 1960 include “Psycho,” “Spartacus” and 1961 Best Picture winner “The Apartment.”

On television, westerns ruled. The top three shows were “Gunsmoke,” “Wagon Train” and “Have Gun – Will Travel,” while “Father Knows Best” was the top-rated sitcom. On March 2, Lucille Ball filed for divorce from Desi Arnaz, shortly after the last filming of “The Lucy-Desi Comedy Hour,” thus ending their decade-long TV reign. After the conclusion of the strikes, the fall TV season began as usual in late September, with three classic sitcoms making their debuts: “The Andy Griffith Show,” “The Flintstones” and “My Three Sons.”

