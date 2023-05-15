Revisiting the 1973 Cannes Film Festival: Al Pacino and Gene Hackman steal the show

The red carpet is being readied for the star-studded 76th annual Cannes Film Festival which kicks off May 16th with “Jeanne du Barry” starring Johnny Depp and closing May 27th with Pixar’s “Elemental.” Leonardo DiCaprio and Harrison Ford are among the super celebs set to appear at the world’s biggest cinema showcase.

Though Cannes is an ultra-glam event, the audiences can get downright feral if they don’t like a movie. Take Michelangelo Antonioni’s landmark “L’Avventura” which was unveiled at the 1960 film festival. Though it would take the Jury Prize, the boos were so loud at the first screening that the director and star had to flee the theater.

Two films met with hostility 50 years ago at the 26th festival: Phillipe Mora’s documentary “Swastika” and Alejandro Jodorowsky’s “The Holy Mountain.”

The festival began quite benevolently with the hip Stephen Schwartz musical “Godspell” based on the Gospel of St. Matthew directed by David Greene. Among the films in competition were Rene Laloux’s “Fantastic Planet,” Marco Ferreri’s “La Grande Bouffe,” Lena Wertmuller’s “Love and Anarchy,” Jean Eustache’s “The Mother and the Whore” and Lindsay Anderson’s “O Lucky Man!”

Both “Swastika” and “The Holy Mountain” were shown out of competition. There were fisticuffs and a near riot when “Swastika” was screened. The documentary looked at Naziism and the private lives of Adolf Hitler and Eva Braun. The one scene got the audience so upset was a color movie shot by Braun showing Hitler playing with children at his home in Obersalzburg. The film was banned in Germany until 2009. Kino Lorber released the DVD of the film 18 minutes shorter than the original release in 2012.

“The Holy Mountain,” which was a follow-up to Jodorowsky’s 1970 cult hit “El Topo,” stirred up a firestorm of controversy according to an article on IFC Central because of “its flood of sacrilegious imagery, existential symbolism and outrageous violence.”

Sidney J. Furie’s “Lady Sings the Blues” starring Diana Ross in her Oscar-nominated turn as Billie Holiday, closed the festival. The biopic had opened in the U.S. six months earlier.

When the dust settled the jury which included Ingrid Bergman, veteran French director Jean Delannoy and Sydney Pollack, awarded the Palme D’Or to two films: Jerry Schatzberg’s “Scarecrow” with Al Pacino and Gene Hackman and Alan Bridges’ “The Hireling,” starring Sarah Miles as a widow and Robert Shaw as her chauffeur.

“Scarecrow” also received the OCIC Award given by the International Catholic Organization for Cinema and Audiovisual. And Miles won a Special Award for “The Hireling.”

The Grand Prize of the Jury went to “The Mother and the Whore,” which also tied with “La Grande Bouffe” for the FIPRESCI Prize. Joanne Woodward won Best Actress for “The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds” directed by her husband Paul Newman. Giancarlo Giannini was named Best Actor for “Love and Anarchy.”

Jury Prize honors went to Claude Goretta’s “The Invitation” and Wojciech Has’ “The Hourglass Sanatorium.” The animated “Fantastic Planet” received a Special award and Arthur Barron’s “Jeremy” starring Robby Benson earned the award for Best First Work.

