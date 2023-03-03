2023 AAFCA Awards: Red carpet interviews with Ryan Coogler, Jalyn Hall, Charmaine Bingwa and more … [WATCH]

Winners and special honorees were celebrated at the 14th Annual AAFCA Awards at the Beverly Wilshire, a Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills on March 1. Prior to the festivities, Gold Derby associate editor Latasha Ford caught up with a few of the night’s presenters and honorees on the red carpet.

Watch her chats with “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” director Ryan Coogler, AAFCA President and Co-Founder Gil Robertson, “Emancipation” star Charmaine Bingwa, “Double Cross” star Ashley A. Williams, “Black Beauty Effect” executive producer C.J. Faison, Amazon Studios Head of Global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Latasha Gillespie and “Till” star Jalyn Hall above.

“The Woman King,” “Till,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” each won two AAFCA Awards with “The Woman King” taking Best Picture and Best Director for Gina Prince-Bythewood, “Till” for Best Actress (Danielle Deadwyler) and the Emerging Face award (Hall), “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” for Best Supporting Actress (Angela Bassett) and Best Song (Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up”) and “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” for Best Writing (Rian Johnson) and Best Ensemble.

Other winners included Best Supporting Actor Brian Tyree Henry (“Causeway”), Emerging Filmmaker Carey Williams (“Emergency”), Best Independent Feature (“Nanny”), Best Animated Feature (“Wendell & Wild”), Best Documentary (“Sidney”) and Best International Feature (“Saint Omer”). Best Live Action Short went to Kendrick Lamar’s “We Cry Together” and Best Animated Short went to Colman and Raul Domingo’s “New Moon.”

AAFCA also announced honorees for several special achievement awards including “Till” for the Impact Award, composer Michael Abels (“Nope”) for the Innovator Award, production designer Hannah Beachler (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”) for the Building Change Award presented by Lowes, Antoine Fuqua and Will Smith (“Emancipation”) for the Beacon Award and producer Nate Moore (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”) for the Ashley Boone Award. See the full list of winners here.

