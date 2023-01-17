2023 Annie Awards: ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ leads Oscar rivals with 9 nominations

Not surprisingly, our five leading contenders for Best Animated Feature at the Oscars also top the Annie Awards nominations announced on January 17. Our predicted winner of that Oscar race, “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” reaped a leading nine nominations here. “Turning Red” earned a luck seven, “Puss in Boot: The Last Wish” and “The Sea Beast” merited a half dozen mentions each and “Wendell & Wild” has three. All five number a nomination for Best Studio Animated Feature among their haul.

The Best Independent Feature nominees are: “Charlotte,” “Inu-Oh,” “Little Nicholas,” “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” and “My Father’s Dragon.”

These precursor prizes are presented by the Hollywood chapter of the International Animated Film Association. The ceremony is set for February 25.

Seven of the last 12 Annie Awards champs have previewed the Oscar winner: “Rango” (2012), “Frozen” (2014), “Inside Out” (2016), “Zootopia” (2017), “Coco” (2018), “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (2019) and “Soul” (2021).

Last year, the Annies loved “The Mitchells vs. the Machines” while the Oscar went to “Encanto.” In 2020, “Klaus” was tops with the Annies but it was “Toy Story 4” that took home the top Oscar. In 2015, the Annies named “How to Train Your Dragon 2” as Best Animated Feature but the Oscar winner was “Big Hero 6.” In 2013, the Annies went with “Wreck-It-Ralph” while the academy adored “Brave. Back in 2011, “How to Train Your Dragon” won over the Annies while the academy embraced “Toy Story 3.”

