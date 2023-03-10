2023 Artios Award winners: Casting Society honors ‘Everything Everywhere,’ ‘The Fabelmans’ …

The Casting Society announced its winners in film, television, and theater on Wednesday night, honoring Best Picture front-runner “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” as well as Oscar nominees “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “The Fabelmans,” and “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On.”

The casting branch of the academy is a year shy of a decade old and still doesn’t have an Oscar category of its own. However, the Casting Society has been handing out the Artios Awards for 38 years (“Artios” is from the ancient Greek meaning “perfectly fitted.”).

Nominees for feature films were announced on January 10 (two days before Oscar nominations voting begins). Many of the leading Academy Awards contenders reaped bids across the various categories according to production cost. Winners were revealed at a ceremony on March 9 (two days after the close of final Oscar voting).

Last year’s big budget winners were the comedy “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” and the drama “The Trial of the Chicago 7 ” while “The Forty-Year-Old Version” and “One Night in Miami” took the equivalent prizes in the independent division. “Minari” won the low budget and “The Surrogate” the micro budget prizes while “Soul” claimed the animation award.

Big Budget – Comedy

“Bros”

Gayle Keller, Allison Kirschner (Associate Casting Director)

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

Mary Vernieu, Bret Howe

“The Menu”

Mary Vernieu, Bret Howe, Lisa Mae Fincannon (Location Casting), Kimberly Wistedt (Location Casting), Becca Burgess (Associate Casting Director)

X – “Matilda the Musical”

Lucy Bevan, Emily Brockmann

“White Noise”

Douglas Aibel, D. Lynn Meyers, (Location Casting), Matthew Glasner (Associate Casting Director)

Big Budget – Drama

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Sarah Halley Finn, Carla Hool (Location Casting), Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Chase Paris (Location Casting), Molly Doyle (Associate Casting Director)

“Elvis”

Denise Chamian, Nikki Barrett, Beth Day (Associate Casting Director) Liz Ludwitzke (Associate Casting Director)

X – “The Fabelmans”

Cindy Tolan, Nicholas Petrovich (Associate Casting Director)

“TAR”

Avy Kaufman, Simone Bär (Location Casting), Jeremy Zimmerman (Location Casting)

“Till”

Kim Coleman, Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Chase Paris (Location Casting), Stefni Colle (Associate Casting Director)

Studio or Independent – Comedy

“The Bubble”

Victor Jenkins, Gayle Keller, Allison Kirschner (Associate Casting Director)

X – “Catherine Called Birdy”

Nina Gold, Catriona Dickie

“Emergency”

Kim Coleman, Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Chase Paris (Location Casting)

“I Love My Dad”

Eyde Belasco

“Spoiler Alert”

Avy Kaufman

Studio or Independent – Drama

“Armageddon Time”

Douglas Aibel, Matthew Glasner (Associate Casting Director)

X – “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Louise Kiely

“Causeway”

Ellen Chenoweth, Tracy Kilpatrick (Location Casting), Susanne Scheel (Associate Casting Director), Blair Foster (Associate Casting Director)

“Cha Cha Real Smooth”

Angela Demo, Nancy Mosser Bailey (Location Casting)

“The Whale”

Mary Vernieu, Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Bret Howe (Associate Casting Director)

Low Budget – Comedy or Drama

X – “Emily the Criminal”

Chelsea Ellis Bloch, Marisol Roncali

“Family Squares”

Sharon Bialy, Sherry Thomas

“Montana Story”

Avy Kaufman, Harrison Nesbit (Associate Casting Director)

“Please Baby Please”

Eyde Belasco

“The Swearing Jar”

Nicole Hilliard-Forde, Matthew Lessall

Micro Budget – Comedy or Drama

“The Cathedral”

Ally Beans, Daryl Eisenberg

“Down with the King”

Scotty Anderson, Harrison Nesbit

“Four Samosas”

Emily Schweber

“They/Them/Us”

Joey Montenarello, Duncan Stewart, Benton Whitley,

D. Lynn Meyers (Location Casting)

X – “The Same Storm”

Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Adam Caldwell, Karyn Casl (Associate Casting Director)

Animation

“The Bad Guys”

Christi Soper Hilt

“Lightyear”

Natalie Lyon, Kevin Reher, Kate Hansen-Birnbaum (Associate Casting Director)

X – “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”

Jessica Kelly, Kate Geller (Associate Casting Director)

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

Christi Soper Hilt

“Turning Red”

Natalie Lyon, Kevin Reher, Kate Hansen-Birnbaum (Associate Casting Director)

Film, Non-Theatrical Release

“The Adam Project”

Carmen Cuba, Tiffany Mak (Location Casting), Judith Sunga (Associate Casting Director)

“Better Nate Than Ever”

Bernard Telsey, Bethany Knox, Pat Goodwin

“Deep Water”

Ellen Chenoweth, Tracy Kilpatrick (Location Casting), Susanne Scheel (Associate Casting Director)

X – “The Harder They Fall”

Victoria Thomas, Jo Edna Boldin (Location Casting)

“The Survivor”

Ellen Chenoweth, Susanne Scheel (Associate Casting Director)

Zeitgeist Award

“Avatar: The Way of the Water”

Margery Simkin, Katrina Wandel George (Associate Casting Director), Jasmine Gutierrez (Associate Casting Director), Sydney Shircliff (Associate Casting Director)

“The Batman”

Cindy Tolan, Lucy Bevan, Nicholas Petrovich (Associate Casting Director), Olivia Grant (Associate Casting Director)

X – “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Sarah Halley Finn, Djinous Rowling (Associate Casting Director)

“Scream”

Rich Delia, Lisa Mae Fincannon (Location Casting), Craig Fincannon (Location Casting), Adam Richards (Associate Casting Director), Meredith Petty Hughes (Associate Casting Director)

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Denise Chamian, Jordana Sapiurka (Associate Casting Director)

