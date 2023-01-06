BAFTA longlists: ‘All Quiet,’ ‘Banshees,’ ‘Elvis’ and ‘Everything Everywhere’ lead

In 2021 the BAFTA Awards upended its nominating system and brought back longlists in an effort to increase viewership of all the submitted films. The 2023 BAFTA Awards longlists were revealed on January 6. “All Quiet on the Western Front” earned a leading 15 mentions with “The Banshees of Inisherin” right behind at 14. “Elvis” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” each reaped an even dozen. Four films merited eight mentions: “Aftersun,” “Babylon,” “Tár” and “Top Gun: Maverick.” Scroll down to see the semi-finalists for the 2023 BAFTA Awards nominations.
In the recently concluded round one (which ran from Dec. 9 to Dec. 30), academy members ranked their top 15 films; the 15 with the most votes overall were longlisted. Members also took part in voting in their respective chapters. In most categories, the top 10 vote getters make the cut. However for the directing and acting categories there is an an added step. For these five races, a jury drawn from the film committee will weigh in as well as detailed below.
The directing longlist has 16 contenders, divided evenly between men and women. The directors chapter popular vote determined five of each while the jury chose three men and three women from the next 10 ranked.
Each of the four acting longlists has 10 contenders; a lucky seven were determined by the acting chapter popular vote while the jury added three names. The top three vote getters in each category are guaranteed to be nominated. The other three nominees will be decided by juries comprised of about a dozen diverse voters drawn from a range of backgrounds.
Members are required to watch all the contenders on the longlists in round two, which kicks off off Jan. 6 and runs until Jan. 13. They’ll rank their top five films to determine nominations, which will be announced on Jan. 19 (two days after Oscar nominations voting ends).
While there will only be five nominees for Best Picture, screenplays and craft categories, there will be six in each of the acting categories. There will also now be six nominees for Best Director and in an effort to address a lack in female representation, this longlist has 8 men and 8 women.
In round three the entire membership can vote for the winners in each category after watching all nominated films. This voting will run from Jan. 20 to Feb. 14. The 2023 BAFTA Awards take place on Feb. 19. The Oscars are three weeks later on March 12.
Until 2013, the entire BAFTA membership decided the nominees in a complicated two-part process that involved a lot of longlists with the general membership deciding the semi-finalists and the branches making the final determination of the nominees. This was replaced in 2013 by a system more akin to the Oscars where nominations were determined by each branch (except for Best Picture). The British academy made this change so that the BAFTAs could take place before final voting for the Oscars was over. Turns out they didn’t need to.
BEST PICTURE (214 films submitted)
This is the only category voted for by all film voting members in all voting rounds. There will be 5 nominations.
Aftersun
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Living
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
BEST DIRECTOR (206 films submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 5 female and top 5 male directed films were longlisted. A jury picked 3 female and 3 male directors from the next 10 ranking female and male directed films.
Round Two: The top 2 chapter choices will be nominated and a jury will then add four more names.
Aftersun
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Corsage
Decision To Leave
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Fire of Love
The Quiet Girl
Saint Omer
She Said
Tár
Till
Top Gun: Maverick
The Woman King
Women Talking
BEST ACTOR (113 performances submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 7 were longlisted with the top 3 vote getters guaranteed nominations. A jury picked another 3 performances.
Round Two: A jury will vote for 3 nominations from the 7 remaining contenders.
Austin Butler in Elvis
Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick
Harris Dickinson in Triangle of Sadness
Brendan Fraser in The Whale
Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin
Daniel Kaluuya in Nope
Felix Kammerer in All Quiet on the Western Front
Daryl McCormack in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Paul Mescal in Aftersun
Bill Nighy in Living
BEST ACTRESS (101 performances submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 7 were longlisted with the top 3 vote getters guaranteed nominations. A jury picked another 3 performances.
Round Two: A jury will vote for 3 nominations from the 7 remaining contenders.
Naomi Ackie in I Wanna Dance With Somebody
Ana de Armas in Blonde
Cate Blanchett in Tár
Jessica Chastain in The Good Nurse
Viola Davis in The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler in Till
Lesley Manville in Mrs Harris Goes To Paris
Emma Thompson in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Williams in The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All At Once
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR (325 performances submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 7 were longlisted with the top 3 vote getters guaranteed nominations. A jury picked another 3 performances.
Round Two: A jury will vote for 3 nominations from the 7 remaining contenders.
Brendan Gleeson in The Banshees of Inisherin
Tom Hanks in Elvis
Woody Harrelson in Triangle of Sadness
Barry Keoghan in The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt in Babylon
Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All At Once
Eddie Redmayne in The Good Nurse
Albrecht Schuch in All Quiet on the Western Front
Micheal Ward in Empire of Light
Ben Whishaw in Women Talking
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS (260 performances submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 7 were longlisted with the top 3 vote getters guaranteed nominations. A jury picked another 3 performances.
Round Two: A jury will vote for 3 nominations from the 7 remaining contenders.
Angela Bassett in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau in The Whale
Kerry Condon in The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis in Everything Everywhere All At Once
Dolly De Leon in Triangle of Sadness
Lashana Lynch in The Woman King
Janelle Monáe in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Carey Mulligan in She Said
Emma Thompson in Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
Aimee Lou Wood in Living
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY (82 films submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 10 were longlisted.
Round Two: The chapter will vote for the 5 nominations.
Aftersun
The Banshees of Inisherin
Decision To Leave
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
The Menu
Tár
Triangle of Sadness
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY (69 films submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 10 were longlisted.
Round Two: The chapter will vote for the 5 nominations.
All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Living
The Quiet Girl
She Said
Top Gun: Maverick
The Whale
Women Talking
The Wonder
BEST CASTING (126 films submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 10 were longlisted.
Round Two: A jury will vote for the 5 nominations.
Aftersun
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Living
Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
Tár
Triangle of Sadness
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY (167 films submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 10 were longlisted.
Round Two: The chapter will vote for the 5 nominations.
All Quiet on the Western Front
Amsterdam
Athena
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
The Batman
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
BEST COSTUME DESIGN (119 films submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 10 were longlisted.
Round Two: The chapter will vote for the 5 nominations.
All Quiet on the Western Front
Amsterdam
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Corsage
Elvis
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Mrs Harris Goes To Paris
Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
BEST FILM EDITING (185 films submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 10 were longlisted.
Round Two: The chapter will vote for the 5 nominations.
Aftersun
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Decision To Leave
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Moonage Daydream
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
BEST MAKE UP & HAIR (117 films submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 10 were longlisted.
Round Two: The chapter will vote for the 5 nominations.
All Quiet on the Western Front
Amsterdam
Babylon
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Blonde
Elvis
Emancipation
Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
The Whale
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE (137 films submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 11 were longlisted.
Round Two: The chapter will vote for the 5 nominations.
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
The Batman
Empire of Light
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Tár
Women Talking
The Wonder
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN (134 films submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 10 were longlisted.
Round Two: The chapter will vote for the 5 nominations.
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
The Batman
Elvis
Empire of Light
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
BEST SOUND (170 films submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 10 were longlisted.
Round Two: The chapter will vote for the 5 nominations.
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
The Batman
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Tár
Thirteen Lives
Top Gun: Maverick
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS (69 films submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 10 were longlisted.
Round Two: The chapter will vote for the 5 nominations.
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Jurassic World Dominion
Top Gun: Maverick
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE (21 films submitted)
Round One: Those who opted in voted and their top 8 were longlisted.
Round Two: Those who opted in vote and their top 4 are nominated.
The Amazing Maurice
The Bad Guys
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Lightyear
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Minions: The Rise of Gru
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE (56 films submitted)
Round One: Those who opted in voted and their top 10 were longlisted; the top 2 vote getters are guaranteed nominations.
Round Two: A jury will vote for 3 nominations from the 8 remaining contenders.
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
A Bunch Of Amateurs
Fire of Love
The Ghost of Richard Harris
Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song
Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues
McEnroe
Moonage Daydream
Navalny
BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE (49 films submitted)
Round One: Those who opted in voted and their top 10 were longlisted.
Round Two: Those who opted in vote and their top 5 are nominated.
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Close
Corsage
Decision To Leave
EO
Holy Spider
The Quiet Girl
RRR
BEST BRITISH FILM (57 films that passed the BFI Diversity Standards submitted)
Round One: Those who opted in voted and their top 5 will be nominated.
Round Two: A jury will pick the other 5 nominees from the remaining 10 films.
Aftersun
The Banshees of Inisherin
Blue Jean
Brian And Charles
Emily
Empire of Light
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Lady Chatterley’s Lover
Living
The Lost King
Mrs Harris Goes To Paris
Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
See How They Run
The Swimmers
The Wonder
