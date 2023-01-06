BAFTA longlists: ‘All Quiet,’ ‘Banshees,’ ‘Elvis’ and ‘Everything Everywhere’ lead

In 2021 the BAFTA Awards upended its nominating system and brought back longlists in an effort to increase viewership of all the submitted films. The 2023 BAFTA Awards longlists were revealed on January 6. “All Quiet on the Western Front” earned a leading 15 mentions with “The Banshees of Inisherin” right behind at 14. “Elvis” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” each reaped an even dozen. Four films merited eight mentions: “Aftersun,” “Babylon,” “Tár” and “Top Gun: Maverick.” Scroll down to see the semi-finalists for the 2023 BAFTA Awards nominations.

In the recently concluded round one (which ran from Dec. 9 to Dec. 30), academy members ranked their top 15 films; the 15 with the most votes overall were longlisted. Members also took part in voting in their respective chapters. In most categories, the top 10 vote getters make the cut. However for the directing and acting categories there is an an added step. For these five races, a jury drawn from the film committee will weigh in as well as detailed below.

The directing longlist has 16 contenders, divided evenly between men and women. The directors chapter popular vote determined five of each while the jury chose three men and three women from the next 10 ranked.

Each of the four acting longlists has 10 contenders; a lucky seven were determined by the acting chapter popular vote while the jury added three names. The top three vote getters in each category are guaranteed to be nominated. The other three nominees will be decided by juries comprised of about a dozen diverse voters drawn from a range of backgrounds.

Members are required to watch all the contenders on the longlists in round two, which kicks off off Jan. 6 and runs until Jan. 13. They’ll rank their top five films to determine nominations, which will be announced on Jan. 19 (two days after Oscar nominations voting ends).

While there will only be five nominees for Best Picture, screenplays and craft categories, there will be six in each of the acting categories. There will also now be six nominees for Best Director and in an effort to address a lack in female representation, this longlist has 8 men and 8 women.

In round three the entire membership can vote for the winners in each category after watching all nominated films. This voting will run from Jan. 20 to Feb. 14. The 2023 BAFTA Awards take place on Feb. 19. The Oscars are three weeks later on March 12.

Until 2013, the entire BAFTA membership decided the nominees in a complicated two-part process that involved a lot of longlists with the general membership deciding the semi-finalists and the branches making the final determination of the nominees. This was replaced in 2013 by a system more akin to the Oscars where nominations were determined by each branch (except for Best Picture). The British academy made this change so that the BAFTAs could take place before final voting for the Oscars was over. Turns out they didn’t need to.

BEST PICTURE (214 films submitted)

This is the only category voted for by all film voting members in all voting rounds. There will be 5 nominations.

Aftersun

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Living

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

BEST DIRECTOR (206 films submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 5 female and top 5 male directed films were longlisted. A jury picked 3 female and 3 male directors from the next 10 ranking female and male directed films.

Round Two: The top 2 chapter choices will be nominated and a jury will then add four more names.

Aftersun

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Corsage

Decision To Leave

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Fire of Love

The Quiet Girl

Saint Omer

She Said

Tár

Till

Top Gun: Maverick

The Woman King

Women Talking

BEST ACTOR (113 performances submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 7 were longlisted with the top 3 vote getters guaranteed nominations. A jury picked another 3 performances.

Round Two: A jury will vote for 3 nominations from the 7 remaining contenders.

Austin Butler in Elvis

Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick

Harris Dickinson in Triangle of Sadness

Brendan Fraser in The Whale

Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kaluuya in Nope

Felix Kammerer in All Quiet on the Western Front

Daryl McCormack in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Paul Mescal in Aftersun

Bill Nighy in Living

BEST ACTRESS (101 performances submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 7 were longlisted with the top 3 vote getters guaranteed nominations. A jury picked another 3 performances.

Round Two: A jury will vote for 3 nominations from the 7 remaining contenders.

Naomi Ackie in I Wanna Dance With Somebody

Ana de Armas in Blonde

Cate Blanchett in Tár

Jessica Chastain in The Good Nurse

Viola Davis in The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler in Till

Lesley Manville in Mrs Harris Goes To Paris

Emma Thompson in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Williams in The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All At Once

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR (325 performances submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 7 were longlisted with the top 3 vote getters guaranteed nominations. A jury picked another 3 performances.

Round Two: A jury will vote for 3 nominations from the 7 remaining contenders.

Brendan Gleeson in The Banshees of Inisherin

Tom Hanks in Elvis

Woody Harrelson in Triangle of Sadness

Barry Keoghan in The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt in Babylon

Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All At Once

Eddie Redmayne in The Good Nurse

Albrecht Schuch in All Quiet on the Western Front

Micheal Ward in Empire of Light

Ben Whishaw in Women Talking

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS (260 performances submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 7 were longlisted with the top 3 vote getters guaranteed nominations. A jury picked another 3 performances.

Round Two: A jury will vote for 3 nominations from the 7 remaining contenders.

Angela Bassett in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau in The Whale

Kerry Condon in The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis in Everything Everywhere All At Once

Dolly De Leon in Triangle of Sadness

Lashana Lynch in The Woman King

Janelle Monáe in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Carey Mulligan in She Said

Emma Thompson in Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

Aimee Lou Wood in Living

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY (82 films submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 10 were longlisted.

Round Two: The chapter will vote for the 5 nominations.

Aftersun

The Banshees of Inisherin

Decision To Leave

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

The Menu

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY (69 films submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 10 were longlisted.

Round Two: The chapter will vote for the 5 nominations.

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Living

The Quiet Girl

She Said

Top Gun: Maverick

The Whale

Women Talking

The Wonder

BEST CASTING (126 films submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 10 were longlisted.

Round Two: A jury will vote for the 5 nominations.

Aftersun

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Living

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY (167 films submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 10 were longlisted.

Round Two: The chapter will vote for the 5 nominations.

All Quiet on the Western Front

Amsterdam

Athena

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

The Batman

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

BEST COSTUME DESIGN (119 films submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 10 were longlisted.

Round Two: The chapter will vote for the 5 nominations.

All Quiet on the Western Front

Amsterdam

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Corsage

Elvis

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Mrs Harris Goes To Paris

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

BEST FILM EDITING (185 films submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 10 were longlisted.

Round Two: The chapter will vote for the 5 nominations.

Aftersun

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Decision To Leave

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Moonage Daydream

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

BEST MAKE UP & HAIR (117 films submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 10 were longlisted.

Round Two: The chapter will vote for the 5 nominations.

All Quiet on the Western Front

Amsterdam

Babylon

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Blonde

Elvis

Emancipation

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

The Whale

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE (137 films submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 11 were longlisted.

Round Two: The chapter will vote for the 5 nominations.

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

The Batman

Empire of Light

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Tár

Women Talking

The Wonder

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN (134 films submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 10 were longlisted.

Round Two: The chapter will vote for the 5 nominations.

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

The Batman

Elvis

Empire of Light

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

BEST SOUND (170 films submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 10 were longlisted.

Round Two: The chapter will vote for the 5 nominations.

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

The Batman

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Tár

Thirteen Lives

Top Gun: Maverick

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS (69 films submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 10 were longlisted.

Round Two: The chapter will vote for the 5 nominations.

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Jurassic World Dominion

Top Gun: Maverick

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE (21 films submitted)

Round One: Those who opted in voted and their top 8 were longlisted.

Round Two: Those who opted in vote and their top 4 are nominated.

The Amazing Maurice

The Bad Guys

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Lightyear

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE (56 films submitted)

Round One: Those who opted in voted and their top 10 were longlisted; the top 2 vote getters are guaranteed nominations.

Round Two: A jury will vote for 3 nominations from the 8 remaining contenders.

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

A Bunch Of Amateurs

Fire of Love

The Ghost of Richard Harris

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song

Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues

McEnroe

Moonage Daydream

Navalny

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE (49 films submitted)

Round One: Those who opted in voted and their top 10 were longlisted.

Round Two: Those who opted in vote and their top 5 are nominated.

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Close

Corsage

Decision To Leave

EO

Holy Spider

The Quiet Girl

RRR

BEST BRITISH FILM (57 films that passed the BFI Diversity Standards submitted)

Round One: Those who opted in voted and their top 5 will be nominated.

Round Two: A jury will pick the other 5 nominees from the remaining 10 films.

Aftersun

The Banshees of Inisherin

Blue Jean

Brian And Charles

Emily

Empire of Light

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Lady Chatterley’s Lover

Living

The Lost King

Mrs Harris Goes To Paris

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

See How They Run

The Swimmers

The Wonder

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?