Experts slugfest: 2023 BAFTA Awards recap — did Austin Butler just lock up the Best Actor Oscar?

“All Quiet on the Western Front” was anything but at Sunday’s BAFTA Awards. The war epic took home seven wins from 14 nominations. This came less than a day after Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert won the Directors Guild of America Award for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to dissect all the winners and what they mean for the Oscars.

Among “All Quiet’s” wins were Best Picture and Best Director for Edward Berger over odds-on favorites “The Banshees of Inisherin” and the Daniels, respectively. “Banshees” nabbed four trophies, as did “Elvis,” but “Everything Everywhere” only won one, Best Editing. Is “All Quiet” the alternate to “Everything Everywhere” now at the Oscars? The Netflix film is not nominated at the Producers Guild of America Awards, so it’s done at the major precursors now. And while the Daniels lost the BAFTA, the way the category shook out is probably their best-case scenario.

The Brits went their own way in several acting categories too. “Banshees” stars Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan upset Oscar frontrunners Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”) and Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere”) in the supporting races. While the former was expected with Bassett being a lone nominee for her film, the latter was a surprise as he stopped Quan from sweeping the season. Their victories were even more surprising later on when “Banshees” lead Colin Farrell couldn’t ride that love to a Best Actor win, losing to Austin Butler (“Elvis”). We discuss why Bassett and Quan — the latter especially — still look good for the Oscar and why Butler is the one the to beat regardless of what happens at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Elsewhere, we discuss DGA winners and run through this century’s biopic Best Actor Oscar champs.

Email your questions at slugfests@goldderby.com.

Timestamps:

Intro and BAFTA winners (0:00)

Best Picture and Best Director (3:52)

Acting categories (12:23)

Other categories (36:24)

DGA winners (46:46)

Final thoughts (51:11)

