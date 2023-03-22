2023 BAFTA TV Awards nominations led by Emmy contenders

The BBC/AMC co-production “This is Going to Hurt” and the BBC One crime drama “The Responder” lead the 2023 BAFTA TV Awards nominations with six bids apiece. They contend for Best Mini-Series and Best Drama Series respectively while their leading men — Ben Whishaw and Martin Freeman — compete against each other in the catch-all category of Best Drama Actor.

Likewise in Best Drama Writing where Adam Kay, who adapted his bestselling memoir about life as a doctor in the NHS, and “The Responder” creator Tony Schumacher face off. “The Responder” featured players Adelayo Adedayo and Josh Finan were also cited.

The other Best Drama nominees are Apple TV+’s “Bad Sisters,” BBC One’s “Sherwood” and Channel 4’s “Somewhere Boy.” “Bad Sisters,” which is a strong Emmy contender, earned five nominations in total including a bid for supporting actress Anne-Marie Duff.

Netflix’s “The Crown,” BBC/Amazon’s “The English,” and Apple’s “Slow Horses” also earned five nominations apiece. While “The Crown” was snubbed for Best Drama Series, leading lady Imelda Staunton, who portrayed Queen Elizabeth II, and featured player Salim Daw, who embodied Mohamed Al-Fayed, were cited.

DISCUSS All the BAFTA nominees with TV insiders in our red-hot forums

Likewise for “Slow Horses,” which reaped bids for star Gary Oldman and supporting actor Jack Lowden. This is the first BAFTA TV nomination for Oldman, who contends against Taron Egerton (“Black Bird”), Cillian Murphy (“Peaky Blinders”) and Chaske Spencer (“The English”).

The Drama Actress category is rounded out by Sarah Lancashire (“Julia”), Vicky McClure (“Without Sin”), Billie Piper (“I Hate Suzie Too”), Maxine Peake (“Anne”), and Kate Winslet (“I Am Ruth”).

On the comedy side, Daisy May Cooper‘s “Am I Being Unreasonable?” and “Big Boys” led the pack with four nominations each. Both contend for Best Scripted Comedy against “Derry Girls” and “Ghosts.” Cooper was cited for her comedy performance as was her costar Lenny Rush.

Among those vying against Rush for Comedy Actor are Emmy hopefuls Matt Berry (“What We Do In The Shadows”) and Daniel Radcliffe (“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”).

Other notable nominations include Fiona Shaw in Supporting Actress for Disney+’s “Andor” and Will Sharpe for his featured role in the HBO/Sky co-production “The White Lotus.” We’re predicting both of these shows to be strong Emmy players.

Winners will be revealed in a ceremony on Sunday, May 14 hosted by Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan. The Craft Awards winners will be announced on Sunday, April 23.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?