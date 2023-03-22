2023 BAFTA TV Awards nominations: Full list of contenders

The BAFTA TV Awards honor programs across a wide range of genres. Many of the nominees are also strong contenders at the Emmys. Winners will be revealed in a ceremony on Sunday, May 14 hosted by Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan. The BAFTA TV Craft Awards winners will be announced on Sunday, April 23. (Read the full report on the BAFTA TV Awards nominations here.)

BEST DRAMA SERIES

“Bad Sisters” – Apple TV+

“The Responder” – BBC One

“Sherwood” – BBC One

“Somewhere Boy” – Channel 4

BEST MINI SERIES

“A Spy Among Friends” – ITVX

“Mood” – BBC Three

“The Thief, His Wife And The Canoe” – ITV1

“This Is Going To Hurt” – BBC One

BEST SINGLE DRAMA

“I Am Ruth” – Channel 4

“The House” – Netflix

“Life and Death in the Warehouse” – BBC Three

BEST DRAMA ACTOR

Taron Egerton, “Black Bird” – Apple TV+

Martin Freeman, “The Responder” – BBC One

Cillian Murphy, “Peaky Blinders” – BBC One

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses” – Apple TV+

Chaske Spencer, “The English” – BBC Two

Ben Whishaw, “This Is Going To Hurt” – BBC One

BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

Sarah Lancashire, “Julia” – Sky Atlantic

Vicky McClure, “Without Sin” – ITVX

Maxine Peake, “Anne” – ITV1

Billie Piper, “I Hate Suzie Too” – Sky Atlantic

Imelda Staunton, “The Crown” – Netflix

Kate Winslet, “I Am Ruth” – Channel 4

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTOR

Adeel Akhtar, “Sherwood” – BBC One

Samuel Bottomley, “Somewhere Boy” – Channel 4

Salim Daw, “The Crown” – Netflix

Josh Finan, “The Responder” – BBC One

Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses” – Apple TV+

Will Sharpe, “The White Lotus” – Sky Atlantic

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Adelayo Adedayo, “The Responder” – BBC One

Anne-Marie Duff, “Bad Sisters” – Apple TV+

Saffron Hocking, “Top Boy” – Netflix

Jasmine Jobson, “Top Boy” – Netflix

Lesley Manville, “Sherwood” – BBC One

Fiona Shaw, “Andor” – Disney+

BEST COMEDY SERIES

“Am I Being Unreasonable?” – BBC One

“Big Boys” – Channel 4

“Derry Girls” – Channel 4

“Ghosts” – BBC One

BEST COMEDY ACTOR

Matt Berry, “What We Do In The Shadows” – Disney+

Joseph Gilgun, “Brassic” – Sky Max

Stephen Merchant, “The Outlaws” – BBC One

Jon Pointing, “Big Boys” – Channel 4

Daniel Radcliffe, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” – The Roku Channel

Lenny Rush, “Am I Being Unreasonable?” – BBC One

BEST COMEDY ACTRESS

Taj Atwal, “Hullraisers” – Channel 4

Lucy Beaumont, “Meet The Richardsons” – Dave

Daisy May Cooper, “Am I Being Unreasonable?” – BBC One

Natasia Demetriou, “Ellie & Natasia” – BBC Three

Siobhán Mcsweeney, “Derry Girls” – Channel 4

Diane Morgan, “Cunk On Earth” – BBC Two

BEST COMEDY ENTERTAINMENT SHOW

“Friday Night Live” – Channel 4

“The Graham Norton Show” – BBC One

“Taskmaster” – Channel 4

“Would I Lie To You?” – BBC One

BEST DAYTIME

“The Chase” – ITV1

“The Repair Shop: A Royal Visit” – BBC One

“Scam Interceptors” – BBC One

BEST ENTERTAINMENT SHOW

“Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway” – ITV1

“Later… With Jools Holland: Jools’ 30th Birthday Bash” – BBC Two

“The Masked Singer” – ITV1

“Strictly Come Dancing” – BBC One

BEST ENTERTAINMENT PERFORMANCE

Big Zuu, “Big Zuu’s Big Eats” – Dave

Mo Gilligan, “The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan” – Channel 4

Rosie Jones, “Rosie Jones’ Trip Hazard” – Channel 4

Lee Mack, “The 1% Club” – ITV1

Sue Perkins, “Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal” – Netflix

Claudia Winkleman, “The Traitors” – BBC One

BEST FEATURES

“Big Zuu’s Big Eats” – Dave

“Joe Lycett vs Beckham: Got Your Back At Xmas” – Channel 4

“The Martin Lewis Money Show Live” – ITV1

“The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan” – BBC Two

BEST SHORT FORM

“Always, Asifa” – Together TV

“Biscuitland” – All 4

“How To Be a Person” – E4

“Kingpin Cribs” – Channel 4

BEST SOAP AND CONTINUING DRAMA

“Casualty” – BBC One

“EastEnders” – BBC One

“Emmerdale” – ITV1

BEST INTERNATIONAL SHOW

“The Bear” – Disney+

“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” – Netflix

“Oussekine” – Disney+

“Pachinko” – Apple TV+

“Wednesday” – Netflix

“The White Lotus” – Sky Atlantic

BEST CURRENT AFFAIRS

“Afghanistan: No Country For Women (Exposure)” – ITV1

“Children of the Taliban” – Channel 4

“The Crossing (Exposure)” – ITV1

“Mariupol: The People’s Story (Panorama)” – BBC One

BEST DOCUMENTARY

“Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes” – Sky Documentaries

“Escape From Kabul Airport” – BBC Two

“Our Falklands War: A Frontline Story” – BBC Two

“The Real Mo Farah” – BBC One

BEST LIVE EVENT

“Concert For Ukraine” – ITV1

“Platinum Jubilee: Party At The Palace” – BBC One

“The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II” – BBC One

BEST NEWS COVERAGE

“BBC News at Ten: Russia Invades Ukraine” – BBC One

“Channel 4 News: Live in Kyiv” – Channel 4

“Good Morning Britain: Boris Johnson Interview” – ITV1

BEST FACTUAL SERIES

“Jeremy Kyle Show: Death On Daytime” – Channel 4

“Libby, Are You Home Yet?” – Sky Crime

“Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi” – Netflix

“Worlds Collide: The Manchester Bombing” – ITV1

BEST REALITY AND CONSTRUCTED FACTUAL

“Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams” – BBC One

“RuPaul’s Drag Race UK” – BBC Three

“The Traitors” – BBC One

“We Are Black and British” – BBC Two

BEST SPECIALIST FACTUAL

“Aids: The Unheard Tapes” – BBC Two

“The Green Planet” – BBC One

“How To Survive a Dictator With Munya Chawawa” – Channel 4

“Russia 1985-1999: Traumazone” – BBC iPlayer

BEST SPORT

“Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games” – BBC One

“Uefa Women’s Euro 2022” – BBC One

“Wimbledon 2022” – BBC One

