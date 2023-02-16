Experts slugfest: BAFTA and DGA winner predictions — plus, Andrea Riseborough speaks!

We’re heading into a big weekend. No, not because of Presidents’ Day. But by Presidents’ Day, we’ll know the Directors Guild of America Awards and BAFTA winners. Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here share their predictions as we get the first major input from the industry.

At DGA, which is on Saturday, Steven Spielberg maintains a lead in the odds for “The Fabelmans,” but “Everything Everywhere All at Once’s” Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert are hot on his heels in second. Spielberg holds the record for most wins and nominations, so it would hardly be shocking if he were to add a fourth win. This is the last chance for the Golden Globe champ to reassert himself since he’s not nominated at Sunday’s BAFTAs.

The Daniels are the directing favorites across the pond, but as we’ve previously discussed, Todd Field feels like a dark horse for “TÁR.” Or will the Brits go all in on Martin McDonagh for “The Banshees of Inisherin”? “Banshees” ought to have a good night — it’s the odds-on favorite in Best Picture, Best Actor for Colin Farrell, Best Supporting Actress for Kerry Condon and Best Original Screenplay. Will it actually win all of those? Condon would have to take down Oscar frontrunner Angela Bassett, who has “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s” sole nomination.

Elsewhere, we make Art Directors Guild Awards predictions, go over the Oscar nominees lunch and discuss yet another entry into the Andrea Riseborough discourse — this time from Riseborough herself.

