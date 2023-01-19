2023 BAFTAs: Full list of nominations

The 76th annual BAFTA Awards nominations were revealed on January 19, just two days after the deadline for Oscar voters to weigh in with their choices for nominations. Scroll down for the full list 2023 BAFTAs nominations. These awards honoring the best British and international contributions to film will be handed out in London on Feb. 19. That is 11 days before academy members start casting their final ballots. The 95th Academy Awards take place on Sunday, March 12.

In 2021 the BAFTA Awards upended its nominating system and brought back longlists in an effort to increase viewership of all the submitted films. The 2023 BAFTA Awards longlists were revealed on January 6. Members were then required to watch all the contenders on the longlists in round two, which kicked off then and ran for just eight days. In most categories, the top 5 vote getters made the cut. However for the directing and acting categories there was an an added step as detailed below. The entire BAFTA membership can vote for the winners in each category after watching all nominated films. This final round of voting will run from Jan. 20 to Feb. 14.

BEST PICTURE (214 films submitted)

This is the only category voted for by all film voting members in all voting rounds. There are 5 nominations.

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tár

BEST DIRECTOR (206 films submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 5 female and top 5 male directed films were longlisted. A jury picked 3 female and 3 male directors from the next 10 ranking female and male directed films.

Round Two: The top 2 chapter choices are nominated and a jury added four more names.

Edward Berger, All Quiet on the Western Front

Park Chan-wook, Decision To Leave

Todd Field, Tár

Daniel Kwan/Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King

BEST ACTOR (113 performances submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 7 were longlisted with the top 3 vote getters guaranteed nominations. A jury picked another 3 performances.

Round Two: A jury voted for 3 nominations from the 7 remaining contenders.

Austin Butler, Elvis

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Daryl McCormack, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

BEST ACTRESS (101 performances submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 7 were longlisted with the top 3 vote getters guaranteed nominations. A jury picked another 3 performances.

Round Two: A jury voted for 3 nominations from the 7 remaining contenders.

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler, Till

Ana De Armas, Blonde

Emma Thompson in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All At Once

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR (325 performances submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 7 were longlisted with the top 3 vote getters guaranteed nominations. A jury picked another 3 performances.

Round Two: A jury voted for 3 nominations from the 7 remaining contenders.

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Albrecht Schuch, All Quiet on the Western Front

Micheal Ward, Empire of Light

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS (260 performances submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 7 were longlisted with the top 3 vote getters guaranteed nominations. A jury picked another 3 performances.

Round Two: A jury voted for 3 nominations from the 7 remaining contenders.

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY (82 films submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 10 were longlisted.

Round Two: The chapter voted for the 5 nominations.

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY (69 films submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 10 were longlisted.

Round Two: The chapter voted for the 5 nominations.

All Quiet on the Western Front

Living

The Quiet Girl

She Said

The Whale

BEST CASTING (126 films submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 10 were longlisted.

Round Two: A jury voted for the 5 nominations.

Aftersun

All Quiet on the Western Front

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Triangle of Sadness

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY (167 films submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 10 were longlisted.

Round Two: The chapter voted for the 5 nominations.

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Elvis

Empire of Light

Top Gun: Maverick

BEST COSTUME DESIGN (119 films submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 10 were longlisted.

Round Two: The chapter voted for the 5 nominations.

All Quiet on the Western Front

Amsterdam

Babylon

Elvis

Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris

BEST FILM EDITING (185 films submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 10 were longlisted.

Round Two: The chapter voted for the 5 nominations.

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Top Gun: Maverick

BEST MAKE UP & HAIR (117 films submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 10 were longlisted.

Round Two: The chapter voted for the 5 nominations.

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Elvis

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

The Whale

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE (137 films submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 11 were longlisted.

Round Two: The chapter voted for the 5 nominations.

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN (134 films submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 10 were longlisted.

Round Two: The chapter voted for the 5 nominations.

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Batman

Elvis

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

BEST SOUND (170 films submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 10 were longlisted.

Round Two: The chapter voted for the 5 nominations.

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS (69 films submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 10 were longlisted.

Round Two: The chapter voted for the 5 nominations.

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Top Gun: Maverick

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE (21 films submitted)

Round One: Those who opted in voted and their top 8 were longlisted.

Round Two: Those who opted in vote and their top 4 were nominated.

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE (56 films submitted)

Round One: Those who opted in voted and their top 10 were longlisted; the top 2 vote getters are guaranteed nominations.

Round Two: A jury voted for 3 nominations from the 8 remaining contenders.

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

Moonage Daydream

Navalny

BEST FEATURE NOT IN ENGLISH (49 films submitted)

Round One: Those who opted in voted and their top 10 were longlisted.

Round Two: Those who opted in vote and their top 5 are nominated.

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Corsage

Decision To Leave

The Quiet Girl

BEST BRITISH FILM (57 films that passed the BFI Diversity Standards submitted)

Round One: Those who opted in voted and their top 5 will be nominated.

Round Two: A jury picked the other 5 nominees from the remaining 10 films.

Aftersun

The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian And Charles

Empire of Light

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Living

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

See How They Run

The Swimmers

The Wonder

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?