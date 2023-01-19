2023 BAFTAs: Full list of nominations

The 76th annual BAFTA Awards nominations were revealed on January 19, just two days after the deadline for Oscar voters to weigh in with their choices for nominations. Scroll down for the full list 2023 BAFTAs nominations. These awards honoring the best British and international contributions to film will be handed out in London on Feb. 19. That is 11 days before academy members start casting their final ballots. The 95th Academy Awards take place on Sunday, March 12.
In 2021 the BAFTA Awards upended its nominating system and brought back longlists in an effort to increase viewership of all the submitted films. The 2023 BAFTA Awards longlists were revealed on January 6. Members were then required to watch all the contenders on the longlists in round two, which kicked off then and ran for just eight days. In most categories, the top 5 vote getters made the cut. However for the directing and acting categories there was an an added step as detailed below. The entire BAFTA membership can vote for the winners in each category after watching all nominated films. This final round of voting will run from Jan. 20 to Feb. 14.
BEST PICTURE (214 films submitted)
This is the only category voted for by all film voting members in all voting rounds. There are 5 nominations.
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Tár
BEST DIRECTOR (206 films submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 5 female and top 5 male directed films were longlisted. A jury picked 3 female and 3 male directors from the next 10 ranking female and male directed films.
Round Two: The top 2 chapter choices are nominated and a jury added four more names.
Edward Berger, All Quiet on the Western Front
Park Chan-wook, Decision To Leave
Todd Field, Tár
Daniel Kwan/Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King
BEST ACTOR (113 performances submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 7 were longlisted with the top 3 vote getters guaranteed nominations. A jury picked another 3 performances.
Round Two: A jury voted for 3 nominations from the 7 remaining contenders.
Austin Butler, Elvis
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Daryl McCormack, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living
BEST ACTRESS (101 performances submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 7 were longlisted with the top 3 vote getters guaranteed nominations. A jury picked another 3 performances.
Round Two: A jury voted for 3 nominations from the 7 remaining contenders.
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler, Till
Ana De Armas, Blonde
Emma Thompson in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All At Once
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR (325 performances submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 7 were longlisted with the top 3 vote getters guaranteed nominations. A jury picked another 3 performances.
Round Two: A jury voted for 3 nominations from the 7 remaining contenders.
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Albrecht Schuch, All Quiet on the Western Front
Micheal Ward, Empire of Light
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS (260 performances submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 7 were longlisted with the top 3 vote getters guaranteed nominations. A jury picked another 3 performances.
Round Two: A jury voted for 3 nominations from the 7 remaining contenders.
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan, She Said
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY (82 films submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 10 were longlisted.
Round Two: The chapter voted for the 5 nominations.
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY (69 films submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 10 were longlisted.
Round Two: The chapter voted for the 5 nominations.
All Quiet on the Western Front
Living
The Quiet Girl
She Said
The Whale
BEST CASTING (126 films submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 10 were longlisted.
Round Two: A jury voted for the 5 nominations.
Aftersun
All Quiet on the Western Front
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Triangle of Sadness
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY (167 films submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 10 were longlisted.
Round Two: The chapter voted for the 5 nominations.
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Elvis
Empire of Light
Top Gun: Maverick
BEST COSTUME DESIGN (119 films submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 10 were longlisted.
Round Two: The chapter voted for the 5 nominations.
All Quiet on the Western Front
Amsterdam
Babylon
Elvis
Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris
BEST FILM EDITING (185 films submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 10 were longlisted.
Round Two: The chapter voted for the 5 nominations.
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Top Gun: Maverick
BEST MAKE UP & HAIR (117 films submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 10 were longlisted.
Round Two: The chapter voted for the 5 nominations.
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Elvis
Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
The Whale
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE (137 films submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 11 were longlisted.
Round Two: The chapter voted for the 5 nominations.
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN (134 films submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 10 were longlisted.
Round Two: The chapter voted for the 5 nominations.
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Batman
Elvis
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
BEST SOUND (170 films submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 10 were longlisted.
Round Two: The chapter voted for the 5 nominations.
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS (69 films submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 10 were longlisted.
Round Two: The chapter voted for the 5 nominations.
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Top Gun: Maverick
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE (21 films submitted)
Round One: Those who opted in voted and their top 8 were longlisted.
Round Two: Those who opted in vote and their top 4 were nominated.
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE (56 films submitted)
Round One: Those who opted in voted and their top 10 were longlisted; the top 2 vote getters are guaranteed nominations.
Round Two: A jury voted for 3 nominations from the 8 remaining contenders.
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
Moonage Daydream
Navalny
BEST FEATURE NOT IN ENGLISH (49 films submitted)
Round One: Those who opted in voted and their top 10 were longlisted.
Round Two: Those who opted in vote and their top 5 are nominated.
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Corsage
Decision To Leave
The Quiet Girl
BEST BRITISH FILM (57 films that passed the BFI Diversity Standards submitted)
Round One: Those who opted in voted and their top 5 will be nominated.
Round Two: A jury picked the other 5 nominees from the remaining 10 films.
Aftersun
The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian And Charles
Empire of Light
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Living
Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
See How They Run
The Swimmers
The Wonder
Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?