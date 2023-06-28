2023 Best Limited Series Writing: ‘Dahmer’ submits 2 episodes, other contenders enter just 1

The Best Limited Series/TV Movie Writing category has 111 submissions on the 2023 Emmys ballot, giving us six nominees this year. With the same number of nominees last year, they were “Dopesick” (“The People vs. Purdue Pharma” by Danny Strong), “The Dropout” (“I’m in a Hurry” by Elizabeth Meriwether), “Maid” (“Snaps” by Molly Smith Metzler), “Station Eleven” (“Unbroken Circle” by Patrick Somerville), “Impeachment: American Crime Story” (“Man Handled” by Sarah Burgess), and the winner “The White Lotus” (Mike White).

What makes last year interesting is that half of the shows in the category were not nominated for Best Limited Series, something that perhaps could repeat itself to a degree with this year’s potential nominees. Another thing of note is that almost all of the top contenders this year that had the option to submit multiple episodes only went with one, preventing any possibility of vote-splitting.

Take “Beef” for example, a high Emmy contender for Best Limited Series, submitted only its first episode penned by creator Lee Sung Jin (“The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech In Pain”), opening with an intense road rage scene that sets up the rest of the series. Other shows that took the liberty of entering their introductory hours include “A Small Light” (“Pilot”), “Tiny Beautiful Things” (“Pilot”) and “Dead Ringers” (“One”), all of which have been gaining momentum, as well as “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (“Bad Meat”) by perennial nominees Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, which is the only top challenger that also went with an additional episode with its sixth (“Silenced”) by David McMillan and Janet Mock.

Shows that went a different way with their selections include “Black Bird” for its penultimate episode (“The Place I Lie”) scripted by developer and author Dennis Lehane, containing the most intense, shocking confession of the series, and “Daisy Jones & the Six,” which entered its fifth episode (“Track 5: Fire”) by Scott Neustadter, and shines some backstory behind the main characters. “Fleishman Is in Trouble” was the only fall show that was nominated for the Writers Guild of America Award, and it also put forward its penultimate episode (“Me-Time”) from creator Taffy Brodesser-Akner, exploring the character portrayed by Claire Danes.

There are other limited series that had only one writer for all episodes, and thus per Emmy rules, the entire series was entered as one overall submission, like “Love & Death” written by David E. Kelley, and “White House Plumbers” by Alex Gregory and Peter Huyck, all of whom are multiple Emmy nominees.

Television movies have not been nominated in this category since 2015, but there are a number of options from films that are likely to hit the Best TV Movie category, such as “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” “Fire Island” and “Reality.”

With practically all of these programs opting for singular episode submissions in addition to the new nominating system where the writers’ branch can only select six nominees on their ballot rather than unlimited choices, there is nowhere to hide and this category may signal a bellwether to who may be the frontrunner in other main categories, not least of which Best Limited Series. It will be exciting to see who makes the cut when the nominations are announced July 12.

Here are some of the Best Limited Series/TV Movie Writing submissions from top Emmy contenders:

“Beef”

“The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech In Pain” (Lee Sung Jin)

“Black Bird”

“The Place I Lie” (Dennis Lehane)

“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

“Bad Meat” (Ryan Murphy & Ian Brennan)

“Silenced” (David McMillan & Janet Mock)

“Daisy Jones and the Six”

“Track 5: Fire” (Scott Neustadter)

“Fleishman Is In Trouble”

“Me-Time” (Taffy Brodesser-Akner)

“A Small Light”

“Pilot” (Joan Rater & Tony Phelan)

“Dead Ringers”

“One” (Alice Birch)

“Tiny Beautiful Things”

“Pilot” (Liz Tigelaar)

“Love & Death”

David E. Kelley

“White House Plumbers”

Alex Gregory & Peter Huyck

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”

Al Yankovic & Eric Appel

“Fire Island”

Joel Kim Booster

“Reality”

Tina Satter & James Paul Dallas

