2023 Best Picture Oscar Nominees: Ranked by Running Time

The 95th Oscars Best Picture lineup is only the 13th ever to consist of an even 10 films, which was re-established as the norm last year. Included among them are one of the nine shortest nominees of the last decade, as well as the third longest film recognized here since the turn of the century.

This group of Best Picture nominees is also the first since 2020 to include no films under 100 minutes in length. A whopping 88 minutes separate the longest and shortest films in the bunch. They have an average running time of 144 minutes, which is 18 minutes higher than the category’s all-time mean.

These 10 films have a total of 65 nominations among them covering 18 of the 23 Oscar categories. Last year’s lineup of 10 amassed a total of 60 bids across 17 categories. Those films ranged in length from 97 to 179 minutes and had an average running time of 139 minutes. The victory of 111-minute-long “CODA” marked the fifth time in a decade that the year’s second shortest nominee was chosen as the winner. The ones that preceded it were “Nomadland” (2021, 108 minutes), “Green Book” (2019, 130 minutes), “Moonlight” (2017, 111 minutes), and “Argo” (2013, 120 minutes).

Check out our gallery listing this year’s 10 Best Picture nominees from shortest to longest to find out which film is in that lucky second spot, and tune into ABC on March 12 to see which one takes the gold.

