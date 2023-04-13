2023 Cannes Film Festival lineup: Wes Anderson, Todd Haynes, Martin Scorsese, Wim Wenders, Indiana Jones, and many more

Grab your baguettes, everybody, it’s time to head back to the Cannes Film Festival.

Iris Knobloch, the new president of the festival, presented the bulk of this year’s slate, with artistic director Thierry Frémaux at her side. The main competition sees a number of returning veterans, as well as some new faces.

There are not too many movies in the main competition this year coming from directors that also work in the Hollywood orbit. The ones that do include: “Asteroid City” from Wes Anderson, which stars Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, and countless other stars; “May December” from Todd Haynes, which stars Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman (a movie about an unlikely couple also produced by one: Christine Vachon and Will Ferrell); and a new one from Jonathan Glazer (“Birth,” “Under the Skin”) called “The Zone of Interest,” a film set at Auschwitz based on a novel by Martin Amis. Austrian director Jessica Hausner’s film “Club Zero,” set in a school, stars Mia Wasikowska.

Big gun international directors, many of whom have already won some of Cannes’s top prizes, in the competition include Finland’s Aki Kaurismäki, Japan’s Kore-eda Hirokazu (Palme D’Or winner for “Shoplifters”), Italy’s Nanni Moretti (a Palme-winner for “The Son’s Room” as well as former Jury head), France’s Catherine Breillat, Turkey’s Nuri Bilge Ceylan (Palme-winner for “Winter Sleep”), Italy’s Alice Rohrwacher, Italy’s Marco Bellocchio (age 83!), China’s Wang Bing, Britain’s Ken Loach (two-time Palme winner for “The Wind That Shakes The Barley” and “I, Daniel Blake”), and Germany’s Wim Wenders (Palme winner for “Paris, Texas” and Oscar-nominee for “Buena Vista Social Club”.).

The lesser-known names getting their shot include Tunisia’s Kaouther Ben Hania, France’s Justine Triet, Vietnamese-French director Tran Anh Hung, Senegalese-French director Ramata-Toulaye Sy, and Brazil’s Karim Aïnouz.

All-in-all, an exciting line-up. And then we get to what’s happening out of competition. There’s always one international blockbuster that struts its stuff at Cannes and this year it’s “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.” Or is it Leonardo DiCaprio in Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon”? Why can’t it be both?

Also showing out of competition is “Occupied City,” a documentary about Amsterdam during World War II from Steve McQueen, and the Sam Levinson’s series “The Idol,” which stars Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd. Lily-Rose’s old man, Johnny Depp, will also be in town for the opening night film, “Jeanne Du Barry,” a costume drama directed by Maïwenn.

To look at the full list, including the “Un Certain Regard” sidebar, click here. The Director’s Fortnight and International Critics Week (which regularly feature movies that “pop”) will likely be announced within days.

The Cannes Film Festival runs from May 16 through May 27. Ruben Östlund, whose “Triangle of Sadness” won the Palme last year, is leading this year’s jury. “Triangle of Sadness” parlayed its Cannes success into three Oscar nominations at this year’s ceremony, including Best Picture and Best Director.

