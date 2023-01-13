2023 Cinema Eye Honors: ‘All That Breathes’ takes top prize

The Cinema Eye Honors (CEH) held its 16th annual awards on Thursday, January 12, honoring some of this year’s best documentary feature films and the hottest contenders in the ongoing Oscar race. Sara Dosa’s “Fire of Love” and Alex Pritz’ “The Territory” entered the night with a leading seven bids apiece, but it was Shaunak Sen’s “All That Breathes” that took home the top honor for Best Nonfiction Feature. Check out the full list of feature film winners below.

Sen’s film about two brothers – Nadeem and Saud – who have devoted their lives to the care and protection of the black kite, a bird of prey local to New Delhi, was the winner of two CEH awards in total – Outstanding Nonfiction Feature and Outstanding Cinematography. Dosa’s “Fire of Love,” about the decades-long partnership between renowned volcanologists Katia and Maurice Krafft, won the most prizes of the night with three – Outstanding Editing, Original Score and Visual Design (in a tie with “Moonage Daydream”).

The award for direction went to Laura Poitras, whose film “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” juxtaposes the artistic life of Nan Goldin with her work within the advocacy group P.A.I.N. that seeks to hold the Sackler family accountable for the opioid crisis. In addition to Visual Design, “Moonage Daydream” also won sound design. The award for production went to “Navalny,” as did the Audience Choice Prize. “The Territory” won debut and “Nuisance Bear” was honored as the best short.

All of the six feature films that won prizes with CEH are included on the 15-title Oscar shortlist with the academy’s Documentary Branch. The branch is in the process of narrowing those 15 films down to the five that they will nominate to be in contention for Best Documentary Feature. The Oscar nominations in all 23 competitive categories will be announced on January 24. The 95th Academy Awards are Sunday, March 12.

The CEH win for “All That Breathes” is a good sign that it will be nominated by the academy. In the last five years, all of CEH’s big prize earners have gone on to be nominated for the Oscar equivalent. Only once in that span of time have the two groups matched in winners though – “American Factory” in 2020. “All That Breathes” also won Best Feature with the International Documentary Association (IDA) this season. Last year, the film “Flee” also topped both CEH and IDA before going on to be nominated for the Oscar.

Full list of CEH film winners below:

BEST NONFICTION FEATURE

All That Breathes

BEST DIRECTOR

Laura Poitras for “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

BEST EDITING

Fire of Love

BEST PRODUCTION

Navalny

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

All That Breathes

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Fire of Love

BEST SOUND DESIGN

Moonage Daydream

BEST VISUAL DESIGN

Fire of Love

Moonage Daydream

BEST DEBUT

The Territory

BEST NONFICTION SHORT

Nuisance Bear

AUDIENCE CHOICE PRIZE

Navalny

SPOTLIGHT

Master of Light

