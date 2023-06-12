2023’s Comedy Series Emmy lineup will include record number of final-season nominees

Since the inception of the Best Comedy Series Emmy category, no more than two programs have been nominated for their final seasons in a given year. However, this year is practically bound to be an exception since, according to Gold Derby’s odds, there are up to five such viable contenders. Frontrunner “Ted Lasso,” which wrapped its third season in May, isn’t expected to return for a fourth, but even if it does, the lineup for the top comedy prize could very likely be half-filled by firmly concluded series “Barry,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Atlanta” and “Dead to Me.”

All five of said shows have vied for the comedy series Emmy before, with Apple TV Plus’ “Ted Lasso” and Prime Video’s “Maisel” having already taken the gold. The former could now maintain a perfect record by scoring its third consecutive win in the category, while the latter (which is ranked sixth by our odds) could achieve a bookend victory on its fifth outing after succeeding on its first in 2018. It lost to “Fleabag” in 2019 and “Schitt’s Creek” in 2020 before being bested by “Ted Lasso” last year.

Like “Ted Lasso” and “Maisel,” HBO’s “Barry” (which is running in fifth place) also ended this May. Its first three comedy series nominations came in 2018, 2019 and 2022. FX’s “Atlanta” and Netflix’s “Dead to Me,” which both bowed last November, are respectively ranked 13th and 16th on our predictions list. The former competed here against winners “Veep” and “Maisel” in 2017 and 2018, while the latter was included among the shows that lost to “Schitt’s Creek” in 2020.

At this point in its existence, this category has seen a total of 30 final-season nominees. The record of two in a single year was set in 1982 when eventual winner “Barney Miller” faced “WKRP in Cincinnati.” There have since been five more similar instances, the first of which involved 1983 contenders “M*A*S*H” and “Taxi,” which both lost to then-newcomer “Cheers.” Then, in 1998, “The Larry Sanders Show” and “Seinfeld” were beaten on their farewell bids by “Frasier.”

The first 21st century case involved “Louie” and “Parks and Recreation” being nominated for their last seasons against 2015 winner “Veep.” Then came the 2019 and 2020 instances, in which “Fleabag” and “Schitt’s Creek” defeated “Veep” and “The Good Place,” respectively.

Of the 18 concluded comedy series that were not nominated against any others, five ended up prevailing. This subset consists of single-season programs “The Bob Newhart Show” (1962) and “My World and Welcome to It” (1970) as well as “The Dick Van Dyke Show” (1966), “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” (1977) and “Everybody Loves Raymond” (2005). Each of the eight shows that has been honored here for its final season has simultaneously won an average of 2.6 additional Emmys. The mean is significantly skewed by “Fleabag” and “Schitt’s Creek,” whose farewell win totals were six and nine, respectively.

As of now, the five finished (or, in the case of “Ted Lasso,” probably finished) shows seeking slots in the upcoming comedy series lineup have racked up a collective total of 46 Emmy wins. “Maisel” has the highest individual haul (20), while “Dead to Me” is the only one in the bunch with zero trophies. Although this year’s top prize could easily go to a still-running series like “Abbott Elementary,” “The Bear” or “Only Murders in the Building,” the chances of a goodbye victory in the category have arguably never been higher.

