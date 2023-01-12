Critics Choice Awards predictions: Our official odds in all 37 movie and TV categories

The 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards will be presented on January 15, 2023. But who will win? Scroll down for our official racetrack odds in all 37 film and TV categories, with our projected winners highlighted in gold.

These odds are based on the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users, including Expert journalists from major media outlets, the Editors who cover awards year-round for Gold Derby, the Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting the last year’s Critics Choice Awards, and the All-Star Top 24 who had the best prediction scores when you combine the last two Critics Choice ceremonies. Make or update your own predictions here in our predictions center.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” received the most nominations at these Critics Choice Awards (14), including Best Picture. It’s up against “The Fabelmans,” which picked up the second most nominations (11), setting up a head-to-head battle in this notable Oscar precursor. Among TV shows the breakout ABC comedy “Abbott Elementary” led the way with six bids followed by AMC’s drama “Better Call Saul” with five. How many do we think those projects will win? Find out below.

FILM

BEST PICTURE

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” — 13/2

“The Fabelmans” — 15/2

“The Banshees of Inisherin” — 8/1

“Top Gun: Maverick” — 8/1

“Avatar: The Way of Water” — 9/1

“TAR” — 19/2

“Elvis” — 21/2

“Women Talking” — 13/1

“Glass Onion” — 14/1

“RRR” — 15/1

“Babylon” — 20/1

BEST DIRECTOR

Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans” — 13/2

DANIELS, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” — 7/1

James Cameron, “Avatar: The Way of Water” — 8/1

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin” — 8/1

Todd Field, “TAR” — 17/2

Sarah Polley, “Women Talking” — 19/2

Baz Luhrmann, “Elvis” — 21/2

S.S. Rajamouli, “RRR” — 21/2

Damien Chazelle, “Babylon” — 13/1

Gina Prince-Bythewood, “The Woman King” — 14/1

BEST ACTRESS

Cate Blanchett, “TAR” — 18/5

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” — 18/5

Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans” — 11/2

Danielle Deadwyler, “Till” — 11/2

Viola Davis, “The Woman King” — 13/2

Margot Robbie, “Babylon” — 7/1

BEST ACTOR

Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin” — 18/5

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale” — 4/1

Austin Butler, “Elvis” — 9/2

Bill Nighy, “Living” — 6/1

Paul Mescal, “Aftersun” — 13/2

Tom Cruise, “Top Gun: Maverick” — 7/1

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin” — 19/5

Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” — 9/2

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” — 9/2

Jessie Buckley, “Women Talking” — 6/1

Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” — 6/1

Janelle Monae, “Glass Onion” — 13/2

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” — 82/25

Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin” — 4/1

Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin” — 11/2

Judd Hirsch, “The Fabelmans” — 11/2

Paul Dano, “The Fabelmans” — 13/2

Brian Tyree Henry, “Causeway” — 7/1

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“The Banshees of Inisherin” — 10/3

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” — 71/20

“The Fabelmans” — 9/2

“TAR” — 9/2

“Aftersun” — 9/2

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“Women Talking” — 16/5

“Glass Onion” — 37/10

“The Whale” — 9/2

“She Said” — 9/2

“Living” — 9/2

BEST FILM ENSEMBLE

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” — 37/10

“Women Talking” — 4/1

“Glass Onion” — 9/2

“The Fabelmans” — 6/1

“The Banshees of Inisherin” — 9/2

“The Woman King” — 7/1

BEST YOUNG ACTOR OR ACTRESS

Gabriel LaBelle, “The Fabelmans” — 7/2

Frankie Corio, “Aftersun” — 4/1

Sadie Sink, “The Whale” — 9/2

Jalyn Hall, “Till” — 6/1

Bella Ramsey, “Catherine Called Birdy” — 13/2

Banks Repeta, “Armageddon Time” — 7/1

BEST COMEDY FILM

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” — 17/5

“Glass Onion” — 9/2

“The Banshees of Inisherin” — 9/2

“Triangle of Sadness” — 6/1

“Bros” — 13/2

“The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” — 7/1

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

“Pinocchio” — 31/10

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” — 39/10

“Turning Red” — 9/2

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” — 9/2

“Wendell and Wild” — 9/2

BEST FOREIGN FILM

“RRR” — 17/5

“All Quiet on the Western Front” — 4/1

“Decision to Leave” — 5/1

“Argentina, 1985” — 6/1

“Close” — 13/2

“Bardo” — 7/1

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

“Top Gun: Maverick” — 17/5

“Avatar: The Way of Water” — 4/1

“The Fabelmans” — 5/1

“Babylon” — 11/2

“Empire of Light” — 13/2

“TAR” — 7/1

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” — 69/20

“Elvis” — 4/1

“Babylon” — 9/2

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” — 6/1

“The Woman King” — 13/2

“Glass Onion” — 7/1

BEST EDITING

“Top Gun: Maverick” — 7/2

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” — 19/5

“Avatar: The Way of Water” — 5/1

“Elvis” — 11/2

“Babylon” — 13/2

“TAR” — 7/1

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

“Elvis” — 37/10

“The Whale” — 19/5

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” — 5/1

“The Batman” — 11/2

“Babylon” — 13/2

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” — 7/1

BEST SCORE

“Babylon” — 9/2

“The Fabelmans” — 9/2

“Pinocchio” — 9/2

“Women Talking” — 5/1

“The Batman” — 6/1

“TAR” — 7/1

BEST SONG

“Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick” — 19/5

“Naatu Naatu” from “RRR” — 4/1

“Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” — 4/1

“Ciao Papa” from “Pinocchio” — 11/2

“Carolina” from “Where the Crawdads Sing” — 13/2

“New Body Rhumba” from “White Noise” — 15/2

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

“Avatar: The Way of Water” — 18/5

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” — 9/2

“Babylon” — 5/1

“Elvis” — 5/1

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” — 13/2

“The Fabelmans” — 7/1

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

“Avatar: The Way of Water” — 82/25

“Top Gun: Maverick” — 9/2

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” — 5/1

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” — 11/2

“RRR” — 13/2

“The Batman” — 7/1

TV

BEST COMEDY SERIES

“Abbott Elementary” — 39/10

“The Bear” — 5/1

“Barry” — 7/1

“Hacks” — 15/2

“Reservation Dogs” — 17/2

“Reboot” — 9/1

“Better Things” — 10/1

“Ghosts” — 10/1

BEST COMEDY ACTRESS

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” — 17/5

Jean Smart, “Hacks” — 39/10

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me” — 5/1

Renee Elise Goldsberry, “Girls5eva” — 6/1

Devery Jacobs, “Reservation Dogs” — 13/2

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant” — 7/1

BEST COMEDY ACTOR

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” — 10/3

Bill Hader, “Barry” — 4/1

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building” — 9/2

Keegan-Michael Key, “Reboot” — 13/2

Matt Berry, “What We Do in the Shadows” — 13/2

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, “Reservation Dogs” — 7/1

BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary” — 17/5

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary” — 4/1

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear” — 9/2

Paulina Alexis, “Reservation Dogs” — 6/1

Marcia Gay Harden, “Uncoupled” — 7/1

Annie Potts, “Young Sheldon” — 15/2

BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTOR

Leslie Jordan, “Call Me Kat” — 19/5

Henry Winkler, “Barry” — 4/1

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary” — 4/1

Chris Perfetti, “Abbott Elementary” — 6/1

James Marsden, “Dead to Me” — 13/2

Brandon Scott Jones, “Ghosts” — 15/2

BEST DRAMA SERIES

“Severance” — 5/1

“Better Call Saul” — 11/2

“The Crown” — 15/2

“House of the Dragon” — 8/1

“Andor” — 17/2

“Euphoria” — 19/2

“Yellowstone” — 10/1

“The Good Fight” — 21/2

“Bad Sisters” — 23/2

BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

Zendaya, “Euphoria” — 10/3

Mandy Moore, “This is Us” — 9/2

Laura Linney, “Ozark” — 5/1

Christine Baranski, “The Good Fight” — 11/2

Kelly Reilly, “Yellowstone” — 13/2

Sharon Horgan, “Bad Sisters” — 13/2

BEST DRAMA ACTOR

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul” — 17/5

Adam Scott, “Severance” — 4/1

Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man” — 5/1

Diego Luna, “Andor” — 11/2

Antony Starr, “The Boys” — 13/2

Sterling K. Brown, “This is Us” — 7/1

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus: Sicily” — 18/5

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul” — 19/5

Julia Garner, “Ozark” — 9/2

Milly Alcock, “House of the Dragon” — 6/1

Audra McDonald, “The Good Fight” — 7/1

Carol Burnett, “Better Call Saul” — 7/1

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTOR

Matt Smith, “House of the Dragon” — 71/20

Giancarlo Esposito, “Better Call Saul” — 4/1

John Lithgow, “The Old Man” — 5/1

Ismael Cruz Cordova, “Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power” — 11/2

Michael Emerson, “Evil” — 13/2

Andre Braugher, “The Good Fight” — 7/1

BEST TV MOVIE

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” — 17/5

“The Survivor” — 9/2

“Prey” — 5/1

“Fresh” — 11/2

“Ray Donovan: The Movie” — 13/2

“Three Months” — 15/2

BEST LIMITED SERIES

“The Dropout” — 4/1

“Station Eleven” — 11/2

“Pam and Tommy” — 6/1

“This is Going to Hurt” — 15/2

“Under the Banner of Heaven” — 8/1

“The Girl From Plainville” — 9/1

“Gaslit” — 19/2

“The Offer” 10/1

BEST LIMITED SERIES/TV MOVIE ACTRESS

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout” — 16/5

Lily James, “Pam and Tommy” — 9/2

Julia Roberts, “Gaslit” — 5/1

Amber Midthunder, “Prey” — 6/1

Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna” — 6/1

Michelle Pfeiffer, “The First Lady” — 7/1

BEST LIMITED SERIES/TV MOVIE ACTOR

Sebastian Stan, “Pam and Tommy” — 39/10

Ben Whishaw, “This is Going to Hurt” — 9/2

Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven” — 9/2

Daniel Radcliffe, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” — 5/1

Ben Foster, “The Survivor” — 13/2

Samuel L. Jackson, “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” — 15/2

BEST LIMITED SERIES/TV MOVIE SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Niecy Nash-Betts, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” — 10/3

Claire Danes, “Fleishman Is in Trouble” — 4/1

Betty Gilpin, “Gaslit” — 5/1

Melanie Lynskey, “Candy” — 11/2

Juno Temple, “The Offer” — 13/2

Dominique Fishback, “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” — 15/2

BEST LIMITED SERIES/TV MOVIE SUPPORTING ACTOR

Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird” — 39/10

Ray Liotta, “Blackbird” — 39/10

Murray Bartlett, “Welcome to Chippendales” — 5/1

Domhnall Gleeson, “The Patient” — 11/2

Matthew Goode, “The Offer” — 6/1

Shea Whigham, “Gaslit” — 7/1

