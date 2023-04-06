Daytime Emmys announce airdate and network for 50th anniversary show

The Daytime Emmys announced their home for 2023. On April 6 the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) revealed that this year’s ceremony, which will be the Daytime Emmys’ 50th annual show, will air on CBS on Friday, June 16 at 9:00pm on the east coast and tape delayed on the west coast. It will broadcast live from the Westin Bonaventure Los Angeles. And this is a two-year deal, which means CBS will also air the 51st Daytime Emmys in 2024.

NATAS president and CEO Adam Sharp said in a statement, “We are thrilled to be back with our incredible broadcast partner CBS for two years. In commemorating the show’s golden anniversary this year, we look forward to honoring and celebrating the beloved world of daytime television.”

CBS vice president of specials, music and live events Mackenzie Mitchell added, “CBS has a storied history in daytime and we are delighted to continue having the Daytime Emmys on the network for the next two years. We look forward to celebrating the show’s 50th anniversary and highlighting the best that daytime has to offer.”

This year will be the 17th time CBS has aired the Daytime Emmys, more than any other network. The broadcast channel has carried the ceremony for the last three years in a row, before which the show spent years bouncing between internet webcasts and HLN and POP networks. CBS is home to a number of Emmy winning shows including the soap operas “The Young and the Restless” and “The Bold and the Beautiful” as well as game show “The Price is Right” and talk show “The Talk.” This year’s nominations will be announced at a later date.

