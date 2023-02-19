2023 DGA Awards live blog: Sara Dosa (‘Fire of Love’) wins first award [UPDATING LIVE]

Gold Derby is backstage at the 75th Directors Guild of America Awards on Saturday, February 18 in order to bring you all the up-to-date details on the presenters, nominees and winners. (See the complete winners list.) Managing editor Chris Beachum and social media manager Jaclyn Ben-Porat are in the press room and will let us all know every time something newsworthy happens. Read on for our 2023 DGA Awards live blog.

As a reminder, these kudos are non-televised.

The DGA Awards honor the best helmers of the year in movies and television, as voted on by more than 18,000 members of the directing guild. The most talked-about category is always saved for last: Best Film Director. This year’s nominees are Todd Field (“Tár”), Joseph Kosinski (“Top Gun: Maverick”), Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”), Martin McDonagh (“The Banshees of Inisherin”) and Steven Spielberg (“The Fabelmans”).

7:30 p.m. — Here. We. Go! The 75th annual ceremony officially begins at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. A clip package is being shown to the crowd. DGA President Lesli Linka Glatter will then come out to introduce the host of the evening, director Judd Apatow. It’s estimated that the first award will be handed out at 8:00 p.m.

7:55 p.m. — Jason Bateman is presenting Best Film Documentary Director. The five nominees are Sara Dosa (“Fire of Love”), Matthew Heineman (“Retrograde”), Laura Poitras (“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”), Daniel Roher (“Navalny”) and Shaunak Sen (“All That Breathes”). Congrats to Sara Dosa on winning the first trophy of the evening!

8:00 p.m. — Throughout the evening each of the five directing nominees will receive special medallions. Up first is a special presentation to The Daniels by Stephanie Hsu.

