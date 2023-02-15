2023 DGA Awards predictions: Who will win at 75th Directors Guild of America Awards?

The Directors Guild of America announced its slate of 2023 nominees in film and television on January 11. Historically, the DGA Awards are seen as one of the strongest bellwethers to predict the Best Director Oscar category since there is so much overlap in voting memberships between the guild and the academy. Who will win at the Directors Guild this year? Read on to see Gold Derby’s 2023 DGA Awards predictions in three movie categories and four TV races.

Our DGA racetrack odds are based on the combined forecasts of more than 1,800 readers, including Experts we’ve polled from major media outlets, Editors who cover awards year-round for this website, Top 24 Users who did the best predicting the winners last time, All-Star Users who had the best prediction scores over the last two years, and the mass of Users who make up our biggest predictions bloc.

Of this year’s five DGA nominees for Best Director, only four went on to make it into the Oscar lineup: Todd Field (“Tár”), Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”), Martin McDonagh (“The Banshees of Inisherin”) and Steven Spielberg (“The Fabelmans”). The fifth guild nominee, Joseph Kosinski (“Top Gun: Maverick”), was replaced by Ruben Ostlund (“Triangle of Sadness”) at the Academy Awards.

The winners of the 75th Directors Guild of America Awards will receive their trophies on Saturday, February 18, 2023. Special achievement prizes will be handed out that night to Robert A. Fishman, Mark Hansson and Valdez Flagg.

2023 DGA Awards predictions: Who will win?

Best Film Director

1. Steven Spielberg (“The Fabelmans”) — 17/5 odds

2. Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) — 71/20 odds

3. Todd Field (“TÁR”) — 9/2 odds

4. Martin McDonagh (“The Banshees of Inisherin”) — 9/2 odds

5. Joseph Kosinski (“Top Gun: Maverick”) — 9/2 odds

Best Film First-Time Directing

1. Charlotte Wells (“Aftersun”) — 31/10 odds

2. Alice Diop (“Saint Omer”) — 4/1 odds

3. John Patton Ford (“Emily the Criminal”) — 9/2 odds

4. Audrey Diwan (“Happening”) — 9/2 odds

5. Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović (“Murina”) — 9/2 odds

Best Film Documentary Director

1. Laura Poitras (“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”) — 17/5 odds

2. Sara Dosa (“Fire of Love”) — 37/10 odds

3. Shaunak Sen (“All That Breathes”) — 4/1 odds

4. Daniel Roher (“Navalny”) — 9/2 odds

5. Matthew Heineman (“Retrograde”) — 9/2 odds

Best TV Drama Directing

1. Ben Stiller (“Severance” for “The We We Are”) — 10/3 odds

2. Vince Gilligan (“Better Call Saul” for “Waterworks”) — 37/10 odds

3. Jason Bateman (“Ozark” for “A Hard Way To Go”) — 9/2 odds

4. Sam Levinson (“Euphoria” for “Stand Still Like the Hummingbird”) — 9/2 odds

5. Aoife McArdle (“Severance” for “Hide and Seek”) — 9/2 odds

Best TV Comedy Directing

1. Mike White (“The White Lotus: Sicily” for “BYG”) — 16/5 odds

2. Bill Hader (“Barry” for “710N”) — 4/1 odds

3. Christopher Storer (“The Bear” for “Review”) — 4/1 odds

4. Tim Burton (“Wednesday” for “Wednesday’s Child is Full of Woe”) — 9/2 odds

5. Amy Sherman-Palladino (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” for “How Do You Get to Carnegie Hall?”) — 9/2 odds

Best TV Movie/Miniseries Directing

1. Eric Appel (“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”) — 17/5 odds

2. Jeremy Podeswa (“Station Eleven” for “Unbroken Circle”) — 37/10 odds

3. Deborah Chow (“Obi-Wan Kenobi”) — 9/2 odds

4. Tom Verica (“Inventing Anna” for “The Devil Wore Anna”) — 9/2 odds

5. Helen Shaver (“Station Eleven” for “Who’s There?”) — 9/2 odds

Best TV Variety Series Directing

1. Liz Patrick (“Saturday Night Live” for “Jack Harlow”) — 31/10 odds

2. Paul Pennolino (“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” for “Afghanistan”) — 19/5 odds

3. Jim Hoskinson (“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” for “#1333”) — 9/2 odds

4. David Paul Meyer (“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” for “Brandi Carlile”) — 9/2 odds

5. Paul G. Casey (“Real Time with Bill Maher” for “#2010”) — 9/2 odds

