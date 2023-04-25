2023 Drama League Award nominations: 47 performers compete for Distinguished Performance

The Drama League today announced the nominations for the 2023 Drama League Awards. Honoring achievements on and Off-Broadway, the nominations were announced this morning by Roger Bart (“Back to the Future: The Musical”) and Justin Guarini (“Once Upon A One More Time”) at the New York Library for the Performing Arts. Winners will be revealed at the 89th Annual Drama League Awards ceremony at the Ziegfeld Ballroom on Friday, May 19, 2023.

“I don’t think I’ve experienced a theater season in New York ever like this one,” noted Artistic Director Gabriel Stelian-Shanks. “There’s been a range, a breadth, an expansion of possibility that has been truly astonishing to witness. Theater makers have inspired not only with their creativity, but also with their drive and determination to serve audiences with vision and talent. These nominees reflect the promise and greatness inherent in the work of theater folk, and I can’t help but be deeply proud.”

The Drama League previously announced the 2023 Special Recognition Award Recipients: Tony Award winner André De Shields will receive the Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater Award; director Lear deBessonet will receive the Founders Award for Excellence in Directing; The Drama Book Shop (Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jeffrey Seller, and James L. Nederlander) will receive the Contribution to the Theater Award; and Darin Oduyoye will receive the Gratitude Award.

The League grants prizes for productions and directors, but what makes them unique is their “Distinguished Performance” award. Up to 50 performers are nominated for the honor each year in a category that combines roles of all genders and sizes. An actor can only win this prize once in their career, and once they have prevailed they can not be nominated again. This year, 47 performers are nominated for this coveted prize.

The full list of nominations is below:

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A PLAY

THE BANDAGED PLACE

Roundabout Theatre Company

Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre

Written by Harrison David Rivers

Directed by David Mendizábal

COST OF LIVING

Manhattan Theatre Club

Samuel J. Friedman Theatre

Written by Martyna Majok

Directed by Jo Bonney

DARK DISABLED STORIES

The Bushwick Starr/The Public Theater

Written by Ryan J. Haddad

Directed by Jordan Fein

DOWNSTATE

Playwrights Horizons

Written by Bruce Norris

Directed by Pam MacKinnon

ELYRIA

Atlantic Theater Company

Written by Deepa Purohit

Directed by Awoye Timpo

FAT HAM

American Airlines Theatre

Written by James Ijames

Directed by Saheem Ali

GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR

Belasco Theatre

Written by Doug Wright

Directed by Lisa Peterson

LEOPOLDSTADT

Longacre Theatre

Written by Tom Stoppard

Directed by Patrick Marber

LIFE OF PI

Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre

Based on the novel by Yann Martel; Adapted by Lolita Chakrabarti

Directed by Max Webster

PETER PAN GOES WRONG

Ethel Barrymore Theatre

Written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields; Based on ‘Peter Pan’ by J.M. Barrie

Directed by Adam Meggido

PRIMA FACIE

John Golden Theatre

Written by Suzie Miller

Directed by Justin Martin

PUBLIC OBSCENITIES

Soho Rep

Written and Directed by Shayok Misha Chowdhury

SUMMER, 1976

Manhattan Theatre Club

Samuel J. Friedman Theatre

Written by David Auburn

Directed by Daniel Sullivan

OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A PLAY

A DOLL’S HOUSE

Hudson Theatre

Written by Henrik Ibsen; In a new version by Amy Herzog

Directed by Jamie Lloyd

OHIO STATE MURDERS

James Earl Jones Theatre

Written by Adrienne Kennedy

Directed by Kenny Leon

HAMLET/ORESTEIA

Park Avenue Armory

Written by Aeschylus and William Shakespeare; Oresteia adapted by Robert Icke

Directed by Robert Icke

THE PIANO LESSON

Ethel Barrymore Theatre

Written by August Wilson

Directed by LaTanya Richardson Jackson

A RAISIN IN THE SUN

The Public Theater

Written by Lorraine Hansberry

Directed by Robert O’Hara

THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN’S WINDOW

Brooklyn Academy of Music/James Earl Jones Theatre

Written by Lorraine Hansberry

Directed by Anne Kauffman

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY

Second Stage Theater – Hayes Theater

Written by Larissa FastHorse

Directed by Rachel Chavkin

TOPDOG/UNDERDOG

John Golden Theatre

Written by Suzan-Lori Parks

Directed by Kenny Leon

WEDDING BAND: A LOVE/HATE STORY IN BLACK AND WHITE

Theatre for a New Audience

Written by Alice Childress

Directed by Awoye Timpo

WOLF PLAY

MCC Theater

Written by Hansol Jung

Directed by Dustin Wills

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL

& JULIET

Stephen Sondheim Theatre

Book by David West Read; Music by Max Martin; Lyrics by Max Martin; Music and Lyrics by Max Martin and Friends: Klas Åhlund, Dido Armstrong, Jon Bon Jovi, Andreas Carlsson, Robyn Carlsson, Jessica Cornish, Cathy Dennis, Lukasz Gottwald, Ariana Grande, Allan Grigg, Amethyst Amelia Kelly, Claude Kelly, Savan Kotecha, Benjamin Levin, Brian Littrell, Tove Lo, Demetria Lovato, Kristian Lundin, Bonnie McKee, Lisa Miskovsky, Alecia Moore, Ali Payami, Katy Perry, Denniz PoP, Ilya Salmanzadeh, Richard S. Sambora, Kesha Sebert, Shellback, Peter Anders Svensson, Abel Tesfaye, Justin Timberlake, Henry Walter, Rami Yacoub and Anton Zaslavski

Directed by Luke Sheppard

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

Broadhurst Theatre

Music by Neil Diamond; Lyrics by Neil Diamond; Book by Anthony McCarten

Directed by Michael Mayer

DREAMING ZENZILE

New York Theatre Workshop

Written by Somi Kakoma, based on the life of Miriam Makeba

Directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz

NEW YORK, NEW YORK

St. James Theatre

Music by John Kander and Fred Ebb; Lyrics by John Kander and Fred Ebb; Written by David Thompson; Co-Written by Sharon Washington; Additional lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Directed by Susan Stroman

SHUCKED

Nederlander Theatre

Book by Robert Horn; Music by Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally; Lyrics by Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally

Directed by Jack O’Brien

SOME LIKE IT HOT

Shubert Theatre

Book by Matthew López and Amber Ruffin; Music by Marc Shaiman; Lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman; Based on the screenplay “Some Like it Hot” by Billy Wilder and I.A.L. Diamond

Directed by Casey Nicholaw

TITANIQUE

Daryl Roth Theatre

Book by Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli, and Tye Blue; Music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Nicholas Connell

Directed by Tye Blue

WHITE GIRL IN DANGER

Tony Kiser Theater

Book, Music and Lyrics by Michael R. Jackson

Directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz

WISE CHILDREN’S WUTHERING HEIGHTS

Based on the novel by Emily Brontë

Adapted and directed by Emma Rice

OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL

BOB FOSSE’S DANCIN’

Music Box Theatre

Music orchestrated by Jim Abbott; New music by David Dabbon; Text consultation and additional material by Kirsten Childs

Directed by Wayne Cilento

CAMELOT

Lincoln Center Theatre

Lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner; Music by Frederick Loewe; Book by Aaron Sorkin; Based on the original book by Alan Jay Lerner; Based on ‘The Once and Future King’ by T. H. White

Directed by Bartlett Sher

INTO THE WOODS

St. James Theatre

Music by Stephen Sondheim; Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim; Book by James Lapine

Directed by Lear deBessonet

A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE

Classic Stage Company

Book by Terrence McNally; Music by Stephen Flaherty; Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens

Directed by John Doyle

PARADE

Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre

Book by Alfred Uhry; Music by Jason Robert Brown; Lyrics by Jason Robert Brown; Co-Conceived by Harold Prince

Directed by Michael Arden

1776

Roundabout Theatre Company – American Airlines Theatre

Music by Sherman Edwards; Lyrics by Sherman Edwards; Book by Peter Stone; Based on a concept by Sherman Edwards

Directed by Jeffrey L. Page and Diane Paulus

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET

Lunt-Fontanne Theatre

Music by Stephen Sondheim; Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim; Book by Hugh Wheeler; From an adaptation by Christopher Bond

Directed by Thomas Kail

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A PLAY

Jo Bonney, “Cost of Living”

Shayok Misha Chowdhury, “Public Obscenities”

Anne Kauffman, “The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window”

Kenny Leon, “Topdog/Underdog”

Jamie Lloyd, “A Doll’s House”

David Mendizábal, “the bandaged place”

Awoye Timpo, “Elyria,” and “Wedding Band: A Love/Hate Story in Black and White”

Dustin Wills, “Wolf Play”

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL

Lileana Blain-Cruz, “Dreaming Zenzile, and White Girl In Danger”

Lear DeBessonet, “Into The Woods”

Thomas Kail, ‘Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

Casey Nicholaw, “Some Like It Hot”

Jack O’Brien, “Shucked”

Bartlett Sher, “Camelot”

Susan Stroman, “New York, New York”

NOMINEES FOR THE DISTINGUISHED PERFORMANCE AWARD

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Topdog/Underdog”

Hiran Abeysekera, “Life of Pi”

Annaleigh Ashford, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

Sara Bareilles, “Into the Woods”

Stephanie Berry, “the bandaged place”

Brittany Bradford, “Wedding Band: A Love/Hate Story In Black And White”

Danielle Brooks, “The Piano Lesson”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window”

Marylouise Burke, “Epiphany”

D’Arcy Carden, “The Thanksgiving Play”

Jessica Chastain, “A Doll’s House”

Sharon D. Clarke, “Death of a Salesman”

Jodie Comer, “Prima Facie”

Jordan E. Cooper, “Ain’t No Mo'”

Lorna Courtney, “& Juliet”

Micaela Diamond, “Parade”

K. Todd Freeman, “Downstate”

J. Harrison Ghee, “Some Like It Hot”

Josh Groban, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

Ryan J. Haddad, “Dark Disabled Stories”

Corey Hawkins, “Topdog/Underdog”

Sean Hayes, “Good Night, Oscar”

Stephen McKinley Henderson, “Between Riverside and Crazy”

Oscar Isaac, “The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window”

Tarra Conner Jones, “White Girl in Danger”

Esco Jouléy, “Wolf Play”

Somi Kakoma, “Dreaming Zenzile”

David Krumholtz, “Leopoldstadt”

Linda Lavin, “You Will Get Sick”

Laura Linney, “Summer, 1976”

Jefferson Mays, “A Christmas Carol”

Patina Miller, “Into the Woods”

Marla Mindelle, “Titanique”

Arian Moayed, “A Doll’s House”

Gargi Mukherjee, “Public Obscenities”

Alex Newell, “Shucked”

Jeremy Pope, “The Collaboration”

Colton Ryan, “New York, New York”

Phillipa Soo, “Camelot”

Marcel Spears, “Fat Ham”

Katy Sullivan, “Cost of Living”

Will Swenson, “A Beautiful Noise”

John Douglas Thompson, Endgame”

Anna Uzele, “New York, New York”

John David Washington, “The Piano Lesson”

Betsy Wolfe, “& Juliet”

David Zayas, “Cost of Living”

The Drama League also wishes to acknowledge the previous recipients of the Distinguished Performance Award who appeared in Broadway or Off-Broadway productions this season. As the Award can only be won once in a performer’s lifetime, they are ineligible to be nominated; however, their exemplary work is recognized and applauded.

Danny Burstein, “Pictures From Home”

Norbert Leo Butz, “Cornelia Street”

Kathleen Chalfant, “The Year of Magical Thinking”

Neil Patrick Harris, “Peter Pan Goes Wrong”

Nathan Lane, “Pictures From Home”

Audra McDonald, “Ohio State Murders”

Bebe Neuwirth, “The Bedwetter”

Ben Platt, “Parade”

It’s important to note that because the Drama League Awards include both Broadway and Off-Broadway productions in their honors, their eligibility does not always match up with the Tony Awards. Top Tony contender “Kimberly Akimbo” was considered last season for its Off-Broadway run. The production of “Cost of Living,” having originated Off-Broadway prior to the pandemic and substantially similar in production elements, including its principal producer, was deemed a transfer by the Eligibility Committee and was eligible in the Outstanding Production of a Play category. The productions of “Between Riverside and Crazy,” “The Thanksgiving Play,” and “Wolf Play,” deemed materially different from their pre-pandemic productions, including different producing entities, were considered revivals and are eligible for Outstanding Revival of a Play.

