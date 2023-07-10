When are the Emmy nominations announced?

The 2023 Emmy Award nominations are announced on July 12 at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT. This year’s nominees in the major Emmy Award categories will be read by Emmy Award-nominated actress Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy chair Frank Scherma.

“It’s been another transformational year in this platinum age of television that has delivered a diverse range of extraordinary programming,” said Scherma in a statement. “We are delighted to have Yvette help us celebrate our 75th anniversary as we honor the exceptional shows, innovators, storytellers, and talent whose work has entertained and connected us this season.”

How to watch the 2022 Emmy nominations

The 2023 Emmy Award nominations will stream online via the Emmys site at https://www.emmys.com/nominations. The Emmy nominations will also live-stream on YouTube via the Television Academy.

What are the 2023 Emmy Award categories?

There are 25 main categories across drama, comedy, and limited series. But the Television Academy gives out numerous awards across several genres and craft disciplines, including reality competition shows and live talk shows. All told, there are more than 100 Emmy Award categories this year – and the Emmy Awards site has a full list of categories that can be accessed here. For Gold Derby odds and user and expert Emmy nomination predictions in the top categories, head here.

When are the Emmy Awards?

The 2023 Emmy Awards take place on Monday, September 18, starting at 8 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. PT. The ceremony will be broadcast live on Fox.

What time are the Emmy Award nominations?

The 2023 Emmy Award nominations start at 11:30 a.m. ET and 8:30 a.m. PT.

Who will get nominated for the 2023 Emmy Awards?

According to the Gold Derby odds, the favorites are “Ted Lasso” and “Abbott Elementary” in comedy series, “Succession” and “The White Lotus” in drama series, and “Beef” and “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” in limited series. For a full list of Emmy Award predictions, head here.

