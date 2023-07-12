Experts slugfest: Breaking down the chaotic 2023 Emmy nominations

The 75th Emmy Awards nominations are out, and boy, are they a doozy. Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to break down all the snubs and surprises.

“Succession” topped the list with a whopping 27 nominations, including a record-tying 14 in acting (a record the two-time defending Best Drama Series champ set last year). It was a big day for HBO overall as it dominated with 127 bids, helped by 24 for “The Last of Us” and 23 for “The White Lotus.” And if you look at the drama categories, those are basically the only shows that exist. Despite the return of the restricted ballot this year, we still got another acting category populated by just two shows — Best Drama Supporting Actor with just dudes from “Succession” and “The White Lotus” — a year after “The White Lotus” and “Dopesick” took over the Best Limited/TV Move Supporting Actress race. We discuss where you could see the impact of the restricted ballot and where it didn’t matter at all.

SEE Full list of Emmy nominations

On the comedy side, “Ted Lasso” ruled once again with 21 bids, including a nom for Phil Dunster for the first time. “The Bear” snagged 13 for its first season, while “Abbott Elementary” underperformed with just eight. That is technically one more than it received last year, but it missed out on a category it won: Best Comedy Writing. We explain why that wasn’t a total surprise and why the ABC sitcom is arguably out of it in the series race. The other big comedy snub was in a category many thought was set: Best Comedy Actor. But voters only nominated one “Only Murders in the Building” tenant, Martin Short, and snubbed Steve Martin in favor of Jason Segel (“Shrinking”).

Elsewhere, we discuss “Jury Duty’s” major breakthrough with four noms, including Best Comedy Series and Best Comedy Supporting Actor for James Marsden, and the limited over-performance no one saw coming by “Welcome to Chippendales.”

Email your questions to slugfests@goldderby.com.

Timestamps:

Intro and general thoughts (0:00)

Comedy categories (7:17)

Drama categories (29:23)

Limited/TV movie categories (44:40)

Other categories (59:53)

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy winners by Sept. 18

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?