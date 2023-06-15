Experts slugfest: Analyzing the 2023 Emmy ballots

It’s June 15, ballots are out and Emmy voting is underway. Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to break down the ballots, the surprising submissions, the surprising omissions and more.

Other than Best Comedy Series and Best Drama Series, which are fixed at eight slots, the number of slots in categories is determined by the number of submissions. And unfortunately, it’s tough luck for the series regulars in comedy as the lead categories are going from six to five slots and the supporting one are going from eight to seven after missing the thresholds. That makes one of these categories easy to predict (hi, Best Comedy Actor), but who will we drop from the others?

The writing and directing submissions also reveal several shows’ strategies. “The Last of Us” is focusing on “Long, Long Time,” its only submission in both. Similarly, “The Bear” only has one submission in writing (“System,” aka the pilot) and directing (“Review,” aka the 20-minute oner). Meanwhile, “Yellowjackets,” which netted co-creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson two writing nominations last year, did not submit the pair’s Season 2 premiere as one of its two writing hopefuls.

Elsewhere, we make our first writing and directing predictions and try to figure out a seventh limited supporting actress prediction.

Timestamps:

Intro and comedy acting (0:00)

Comedy writing and directing (26:36)

Drama acting (46:25)

Drama writing and directing (1:00:18)

Limited acting (1:11:58)

Limited writing and directing (1:30:22)

Listener questions (1:39:10)

