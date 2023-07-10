Emmy nomination predictions: Our official odds in top 25 categories

The 2023 Primetime Emmy nominations will be announced on Wednesday, July 12. Honoring the best TV and streaming programs that aired from June 2022 through May 2023, these awards are decided by the TV academy made up of artists within the television industry. So who’s out front? Scroll down for our complete nomination odds in 25 categories. Those odds are calculated by combining the predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users who have placed their bets here in our predictions center. Our projected winners are highlighted in gold.

In the race for Best Comedy Series, it’s too close to call between “Ted Lasso” and “Abbott Elementary”; as of this writing both shows get 5/1 odds. Overall, in the categories we’re predicting, “Lasso” is expected to reap six bids, while “Abbott” is expected to pick up seven. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. We’re predicting series and acting categories, but the Emmys will also bestow awards for writing, directing, casting, and numerous crafts. Last year “Ted Lasso’s” total of nominations was 20, while “Abbott’s” was only seven. But “Abbott” has enjoyed tremendous acclaim, so could it be in for a much bigger windfall this time around?

Over in the drama categories, a big question is just how big “Succession” will be in its fourth and final season. The reigning two-time champ for Best Drama Series set a new record in 2022 for the most acting nominations in a single year (14). We’re expecting it to do just as well in 2023. We’re betting on it to win Best Drama Series for the third time, and if we’re right it’ll receive a record-tying 14 performance bids. What’s more, it’s tipped to win four of the six drama acting races. The only losses we’re projecting for the series are Best Drama Supporting Actress (Jennifer Coolidge is the front-runner for “The White Lotus”) and Best Drama Guest Actor (Nick Offerman is the front-runner for “The Last of Us”).

See who else we’re anticipating for nominations this coming Wednesday below. Do you agree with our forecasts? Or are we completely out to lunch? There’s still time to make or update your own predictions here before the nominations are officially unveiled.

BEST COMEDY SERIES

“Ted Lasso” — 5/1

“Abbott Elementary” — 5/1

“The Bear” — 6/1

“Only Murders in the Building” — 8/1

“Barry” — 17/2

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” — 11/1

“Poker Face” — 13/1

“Shrinking” — 20/1

BEST COMEDY ACTRESS

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” — 10/3

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” — 9/2

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me” — 5/1

Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face” — 11/2

Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday” — 6/1

BEST COMEDY ACTOR

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” — 17/5

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” — 19/5

Bill Hader, “Barry” — 9/2

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building” — 5/1

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building” — 11/2

BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary” — 5/1

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso” — 6/1

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear” — 6/1

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary” — 6/1

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” — 15/2

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso” — 19/2

Sarah Goldberg, “Barry” — 10/1

BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTOR

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary” — 11/2

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso” — 6/1

Henry Winkler, “Barry” — 6/1

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry” — 7/1

Harrison Ford, “Shrinking” — 8/1

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” — 19/2

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear” — 12/1

BEST COMEDY GUEST ACTRESS

Taraji P. Henson, “Abbott Elementary” — 19/5

Quinta Brunson, “Saturday Night Live” — 5/1

Shirley MacLaine, “Only Murders in the Building” — 6/1

Cherry Jones, “Poker Face” — 15/2

Judith Light, “Poker Face” — 8/1

Harriet Walter, “Ted Lasso” — 13/1

BEST COMEDY GUEST ACTOR

Nathan Lane, “Only Murders in the Building” — 37/10

Steve Martin and Martin Short, “Saturday Night Live” — 9/2

Luke Kirby, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” — 11/2

Pedro Pascal, “Saturday Night Live” — 13/2

Leslie Odom Jr., “Abbott Elementary” — 19/2

Adrien Brody, “Poker Face” — 14/1

BEST DRAMA SERIES

“Succession” — 4/1

“The White Lotus” — 11/2

“The Last of Us” — 7/1

“Better Call Saul” — 7/1

“The Crown” — 19/2

“Yellowjackets” — 21/2

“House of the Dragon” — 23/2

“Andor” — 16/1

BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

Sarah Snook, “Succession” — 39/10

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets” — 4/1

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us” — 11/2

Imelda Staunton, “The Crown” — 13/2

Emma D’Arcy, “House of the Dragon” — 11/1

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale” — 12/1

BEST DRAMA ACTOR

Jeremy Strong, “Succession” — 9/2

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul” — 9/2

Kieran Culkin, “Succession” — 9/2

Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us” — 11/2

Brian Cox, “Succession” — 15/2

Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man” — 13/1

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus” — 4/1

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul” — 11/2

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown” — 7/1

Aubrey Plaza, “The White Lotus” — 15/2

J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession” — 9/1

Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets” — 9/1

Meghann Fahy, “The White Lotus” — 23/2

Carol Burnett, “Better Call Saul” — 16/1

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTOR

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession” — 4/1

Giancarlo Esposito, “Better Call Saul” — 7/1

F. Murray Abraham, “The White Lotus” — 17/2

Alan Ruck, “Succession” — 17/2

Nicholas Braun, “Succession” — 10/1

Alexander Skarsgard, “Succession” — 21/2

Matt Smith, “House of the Dragon” — 11/1

John Lithgow, “The Old Man” — 16/1

BEST DRAMA GUEST ACTRESS

Harriet Walter, “Succession” — 4/1

Melanie Lynskey, “The Last of Us” — 5/1

Cherry Jones, “Succession” — 6/1

Anna Torv, “The Last of Us” — 7/1

Fiona Shaw, “Andor” — 17/2

Hiam Abbass, “Succession” — 9/1

BEST DRAMA GUEST ACTOR

Nick Offerman, “The Last of Us” — 71/20

Murray Bartlett, “The Last of Us” — 4/1

James Cromwell, “Succession” — 11/2

Bryan Cranston, “Better Call Saul” — 13/2

Andy Serkis, “Andor” — 9/1

Arian Moayed, “Succession” — 23/2

BEST LIMITED SERIES

“Beef” — 19/5

“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” — 39/10

“Black Bird” — 9/2

“Fleishman is in Trouble” — 7/1

“Daisy Jones and the Six” — 19/2

BEST TV MOVIE

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” — 10/3

“Prey” — 9/2

“Fire Island” — 9/2

“Reality” — 6/1

“Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas” — 15/2

BEST MOVIE/LIMITED ACTRESS

Jessica Chastain, “George and Tammy” — 4/1

Ali Wong, “Beef” — 9/2

Elizabeth Olsen, “Love and Death” — 13/2

Emily Blunt, “The English” — 8/1

Riley Keough, “Daisy Jones and the Six” — 9/1

Rachel Weisz, “Dead Ringers” — 10/1

BEST MOVIE/LIMITED ACTOR

Evan Peters, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” — 37/10

Steven Yeun, “Beef” — 9/2

Taron Egerton, “Black Bird” — 5/1

Daniel Radcliffe, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” — 6/1

Michael Shannon, “George and Tammy” — 17/2

Steve Carell, “The Patient” — 23/2

BEST MOVIE/LIMITED SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Niecy Nash-Betts, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” — 9/2

Claire Danes, “Fleishman is in Trouble” — 11/2

Maria Bello, “Beef” — 8/1

Olivia Colman, “Great Expectations” — 9/1

Cherry Jones, “Five Days at Memorial” — 11/1

Lena Headey, “White House Plumbers” — 23/2

Ashley Park, “Beef” — 13/1

BEST MOVIE/LIMITED SUPPORTING ACTOR

Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird” — 5/1

Richard Jenkins, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” — 11/2

Domhnall Gleeson, “The Patient” — 13/2

Ray Liotta, “Black Bird” — 13/2

Young Mazino, “Beef” — 8/1

Jesse Plemons, “Love and Death” — 11/1

Murray Bartlett, “Welcome to Chippendales” — 15/1

BEST COMPETITION PROGRAM

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” — 16/5

“The Amazing Race” — 4/1

“Top Chef” — 4/1

“The Voice” — 11/2

“The Traitors” — 15/2

BEST REALITY HOST

RuPaul Charles, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” — 16/5

Fab Five, “Queer Eye” — 9/2

Nicole Byer, “Nailed It” — 9/2

Padma Lakshmi, “Top Chef” — 11/2

Alan Cumming, “The Traitors” — 13/2

BEST VARIETY TALK SERIES

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” — 82/25

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” — 4/1

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” — 9/2

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” — 9/2

“The Problem with Jon Stewart” — 13/2

BEST VARIETY SCRIPTED SERIES

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” — 3/2

“Saturday Night Live” — 9/4

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” — 16/5

BEST ANIMATED PROGRAM

“The Simpsons” — 69/20

“Bob’s Burgers” — 9/2

“Big Mouth” — 5/1

“Entergalactic” — 15/2

“Harley Quinn” — 15/2

