Editors slugfest: 2023 Emmy nominations review of snubs (Harrison Ford), surprises (‘Jury Duty’!) and domination (‘Ted Lasso’) [WATCH]

The 2023 Emmy nominations were announced on Wednesday, July 12 and Gold Derby editors Denton Davidson, Marcus James Dixon, Daniel Montgomery and Ray Richmond quickly huddled to hash out the morning’s biggest snubs, surprises and newly minted frontrunners. “When they named ‘Survivor’ as Best Competition Program, I’m like, that’s crazy!” exclaims Marcus. “It’s been a few years since it’s been nominated — 17 years ago ‘Survivor’ was last nominated. I think that’s my favorite nomination because it’s so surprising and so deserving.” Watch our full editors slugfest above.

Denton was thrilled to see Theo James sneak in as a Best Drama Supporting Actor nominee for “The White Lotus.” “I had advocated for him in our last slugfest and I predicted him with 100/1 odds, so I really cashed in on his nomination. I always love the winking devil and I think he was fantastic.” Daniel had three favorites: “Pedro Pascal for ‘The Last of Us,’ Pedro Pascal for ‘Saturday Night Live’ and Pedro Pascal for ‘Patagonia.’ I’ve been predicting him to win Best Drama Actor for a while. I might stick with [him]. Obviously the performance branch of the academy really likes him.”

For Ray it was all about “Jury Duty” for Best Comedy Series and James Marsden for Best Comedy Supporting Actor. “It’s so great because I’ve been calling for this all along,” he admits. “This is my Andrea Riseborough prediction of the year and it actually happened!”

“Succession” prevailed with the most drama category nominations at 27, followed closely by “The Last of Us” with 24 and “The White Lotus” with 23. On the comedy side “Ted Lasso” dominated, earning 21 bids with “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” at 14 and “The Bear” with 13. “It’s the most ‘Ted Lasso’ has ever gotten in a single season,” reveals Daniel. Marcus adds that it was just one nomination shy of “30 Rock’s” comedy record of 22 Emmy bids in a single year.

In more disappointing news, Harrison Ford was double snubbed for both “Shrinking” and “1923.” Denton notes, “It’s very odd because Jason Segel and Jessica Williams both got in.” Ray adds fuel to the flame, proclaiming, “Talk about going from the penthouse to the basement. Here’s a guy who has two potential Emmy nominations, ready to take bows. Now ‘Indiana Jones’ is a flop and he gets no Emmy nominations. That’s showbiz for ya.”

