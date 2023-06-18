2023 Emmy nominations ballot: See the 33 Best Animated Program hopefuls from ‘Agent Elvis’ to ‘Velma’

In its current form, the Best Animated Program Emmy category allows submissions targeted at viewers aged 13 and above, while series and specials made for younger audiences are now relegated to the Children’s and Family Emmys. Potential nominees for this award are also required to have runtimes in excess of 15 minutes.

The 2023 Best Animated Program ballot list below consists of 33 entries (which include plot descriptions). Per category rules, all are either one-off specials or single episodes of continuing series. Seeking their dozenth victory and first since 2019 are the team behind “The Simpsons,” who just wrapped their 34th season. Other shows hoping for repeat wins this year include “Archer,” “Bob’s Burgers,” “Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal,” “Rick and Morty,” and “South Park.”

Unlike the nominees in most program categories, which are chosen by all 20,000 plus academy members, the animated program contenders are picked only by voters from the animation, children’s programming, emerging media programming, and motion and title design branches. This year, they have until June 26 to cast their ballots, which will be tallied to determine the five nominees that will be announced on July 12. Which of the shows listed below do you expect to see in the final lineup?

Agent Elvis (Full Tilt)

American Dad! (Gold Top Nuts)

Archer (The Big Con)

Big Mouth (Vagina Shame)

Bob’s Burgers (The Plight Before Christmas)

Central Park (Lunar Palaver)

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (Girl on Fire)

Digman! (Pilot)

Duncanville (The Dudliest Catch)

Entergalactic

Fairfax (The Circle of Hype)

Family Guy (The Stewaway)

Fired on Mars (The God of War)

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal (Shadow of Fate)

The Great North (Code Enough Said Adventure)

Harley Quinn (Batman Begins Forever)

HouseBroken (Who’s a Scaredy Cat?)

Koala Man (Ode to a Koala Bear)

The Legend of Vox Machina (The Sunken Tomb)

Little Demon (The Antichrist’s Mother)

Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head (Meditation Sucks & Polling Place)

Mulligan (Grand Old Party)

The Paloni Show! Halloween Special!

Pantheon (The Gods Will Not Be Chained)

Rick and Morty (Night Family)

Royal Crackers (Stebe)

The Simpsons (Treehouse of Horror XXXIII)

Solar Opposites (99 Ships)

South Park (The Worldwide Privacy Tour)

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (The Outpost)

Tuca & Bertie (The Pain Garden)

Velma (Velma)

