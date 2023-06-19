2023 Emmy nominations ballot: 148 character voice-over performers vie for your consideration

The TV academy has honored voice-only performances since 1992, when six cast members from “The Simpsons” collectively became the first actors to receive Emmys for such work. The Best Voice-Over Performance category became an official non-juried one in 2009 and was then split into two categories in 2014: Best Character Voice-Over and Best Narrator. Harry Shearer (“The Simpsons”) was the former category’s first champion, having been nominated once before for the same series.

The 2023 Best Character Voice-Over ballot consists of 148 performances, which is down by 74 from last year. Seeking her third victory is Maya Rudolph, who plays Connie the Hormone Monstress on “Big Mouth.” Also in the mix are former winners Shearer, Hank Azaria (“The Simpsons”), Alex Borstein (“Family Guy”), and Seth MacFarlane (“Family Guy”).

Unlike the live action and fictional program nominees, which are chosen by all 20,000 plus academy members, the Best Character Voice-Over contenders are picked only by voters from the casting directors and performers branches. This year, they have until June 26 to cast their ballots, which will be tallied to determine the six nominees that will be announced on July 12. Which of the voice actors listed below do you think will earn shots at the gold?

SEE 2023 Emmy nominations ballot: 725 programs vie for your consideration (that’s 29 fewer than last year)

James Adomian (“Harley Quinn”)

Zach Aguilar (“Cyberpunk: Edgerunners”)

Addison Anderson (“Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News”)

Julie Andrews (“Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story”)

Michelle Ang (“Star Wars: The Bad Batch”)

Hank Azaria (“The Simpsons”)

Diedrich Bader (“Harley Quinn”)

Diedrich Bader (“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”)

Dee Bradley Baker (“American Dad!”)

Dee Bradley Baker (“Star Wars: The Bad Batch”)

Tony Barbieri (“Crank Yankers”)

Kristen Bell (“Central Park”)

Lake Bell (“Harley Quinn”)

H. Jon Benjamin (“Archer”)

H. Jon Benjamin (“Bob’s Burgers”)

Jack Bensinger (“Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News”)

Matt Bomer (“Doom Patrol”)

Alex Borstein (“Family Guy”)

Mel Brooks (“History of the World, Part II”)

Sterling K. Brown (“Solar Opposites”)

Tituss Burgess (“Central Park”)

Ty Burrell (“Duncanville”)

Corey Burton (“Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi”)

Nicole Byer (“Tuca & Bertie”)

Nancy Cartwright (“The Simpsons”)

Dana Carvey (“Mulligan”)

Dan Castellaneta (“The Simpsons”)

Sarah Chalke (“Rick and Morty”)

Dave Chapman (“Andor”)

Don Cheadle (“Agent Elvis”)

Jemaine Clement (“Koala Man”)

Kit Connor (“His Dark Materials”)

Camille Cottin (“Star Wars: Visions”)

Kieran Culkin (“Solar Opposites”)

Kaley Cuoco (“Harley Quinn”)

Michael Cusack (“Koala Man”)

Danny DeVito (“Little Demon”)

Lucy DeVito (“Little Demon”)

Daveed Diggs (“Central Park”)

Brad Dourif (“Chucky”)

Clea Duvall (“HouseBroken”)

Nat Faxon (“HouseBroken”)

Nat Faxon (“Mulligan”)

Tina Fey (“Mulligan”)

Jeff Fischer (“American Dad!”)

Will Forte (“The Great North”)

Will Forte (“HouseBroken”)

R.J. Fried (“Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News”)

Josh Gad (“Central Park”)

Gloria Garayua (“Cyberpunk: Edgerunners”)

Heidi Gardner (“Crank Yankers”)

Janina Gavankar (“Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi”)

Sean Giambrone (“Solar Opposites”)

Skyler Gisondo (“Fairfax”)

Spencer Grammer (“Rick and Morty”)

Seth Green (“Family Guy”)

Scott Grimes (“American Dad!”)

Tiffany Haddish (“Solar Opposites”)

Tiffany Haddish (“Tuca & Bertie”)

Kathryn Hahn (“Central Park”)

Tony Hale (“HouseBroken”)

LisaGay Hamilton (“The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks”)

Shirley Henderson (“The Mandalorian”)

Christina Hendricks (“Solar Opposites”)

Bryce Dallas Howard (“Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi”)

Ralph Ineson (“The Legend of Vox Machina”)

Hugh Jackman (“Koala Man”)

Punkie Johnson (“Crank Yankers”)

Mike Judge (“Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe”)

Tom Kenny (“Agent Elvis”)

Jimmy Kimmel (“Crank Yankers”)

Kevin Kline (“Bob’s Burgers”)

Johnny Knoxville (“Agent Elvis”)

Nick Kroll (“Big Mouth”)

Lisa Kudrow (“HouseBroken”)

Natasha Leggero (“Crank Yankers”)

Dawnn Lewis (“The Simpsons”)

Lizzo (“The Simpsons”)

Emi Lo (“Cyberpunk: Edgerunners”)

Rachael MacFarlane (“American Dad!”)

Seth MacFarlane (“American Dad!”)

Seth MacFarlane (“Family Guy”)

Mary Mack (“Solar Opposites”)

Joe Mantegna (“The Simpsons”)

Isabel May (“1923”)

Melissa McCarthy (“The Simpsons”)

Matthew McConaughey (“Agent Elvis”)

John McEnroe (“Never Have I Ever”)

Ajay Mehta (“Pantheon”)

Scott Mescudi (“Entergalactic”)

Thomas Middleditch (“Solar Opposites”)

Dan Mintz (“Bob’s Burgers”)

Eugene Mirman (“Bob’s Burgers”)

Maureen Monahan (“Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News”)

Tracy Morgan (“Crank Yankers”)

Larry Murphy (“Bob’s Burgers”)

Aparna Nancherla (“The Great North”)

Amber Nash (“Archer”)

Niecy Nash-Betts (“Agent Elvis”)

Tawny Newsome (“Star Trek: Lower Decks”)

Liam O’Brien (“The Legend of Vox Machina”)

Leslie Odom Jr. (“Central Park”)

Kaitlin Olson (“Agent Elvis”)

Mugeni Ornella (“More Than I Want to Remember”)

Trey Parker (“South Park”)

Chris Parnell (“Archer”)

Chris Parnell (“Rick and Morty”)

Rhea Perlman (“Poker Face”)

Aubrey Plaza (“Little Demon”)

Amy Poehler (“Duncanville”)

Priscilla Presley (“Agent Elvis”)

Jack Quaid (“Star Trek: Lower Decks”)

Emmy Raver-Lampman (“Central Park”)

Lance Reddick (“The Legend of Vox Machina”)

Adam Reed (“Archer”)

Matthew Rhys (“Tuca & Bertie”)

Matthew Rhys (“The U.S. and the Holocaust”)

Sam Richardson (“HouseBroken”)

John Roberts (“Bob’s Burgers”)

Maya Rudolph (“Big Mouth”)

Paul Rust (“The Great North”)

Andy Samberg (“Digman!”)

Andrew Santino (“Royal Crackers”)

Kristen Schaal (“Bob’s Burgers”)

Harry Shearer (“The Simpsons”)

Jenny Slate (“The Great North”)

Dulce Sloan (“The Great North”)

Yeardley Smith (“The Simpsons”)

Sarah Snook (“Koala Man”)

Meg Stalter (“Crank Yankers”)

Wanda Sykes (“Crank Yankers”)

George Takei (“Resident Alien”)

Chrissy Teigen (“Mulligan”)

Richard Thomas (“A Waltons Thanksgiving”)

Stanley Tucci (“Central Park”)

Alan Tudyk (“Harley Quinn”)

Aisha Tyler (“Archer”)

Ikechukwu Ufomadu (“Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News”)

Emily Watson (“Fired on Mars”)

Jessica Williams (“Entergalactic”)

Luke Wilson (“Fired on Mars”)

Ali Wong (“Tuca & Bertie”)

Lucky Yates (“Archer”)

Steven Yeun (“Tuca & Bertie”)

Arif Zahir (“Family Guy”)

PREDICTthe 2023 Emmy nominations through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?