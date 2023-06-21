2023 Emmy nominations ballot: See the 59 Best Competition Program hopefuls from ‘Alone’ to ‘The Voice’

Since 2003, the Best Competition Program Emmy has been awarded annually in recognition of reality entertainment structured around talent or endurance contests. This year, there are 59 such options for TV academy members to choose from on their first-round nominations ballots, which means there will be five nominees announced on July 12. This is down from 81 entrants in 2022 and 67 in 2021.

All 20,000 plus voting members of the TV academy have until June 26 to cast their 2023 Emmy Awards nominations ballots for their favorite competition programs. This time, instead of being able to vote for as many shows as they want, they must limit their choices to five, reflecting the number of eventual nominees. As opposed to the Oscars, Emmy voters do not rank their choices and nominees are determined by a simple tally.

Unlike comedy and drama series, which simply appear on the ballot by name, the competition program submissions include plot descriptions. Which of the shows listed below do you think will make the final cut?

SEE 2023 Emmy nominations ballot: 2,428 performers vie for your consideration (that’s 372 fewer than last year)

Alone

Pits ten survivalists against each other as they endure frigid Labrador, Canada. With just ten items and a camera, each participant must survive in isolation. The last one standing wins $500,000. They’ll face predators, solitude, and the elements in the ultimate test of human will.

The Amazing Race

Twelve teams of two embark on a race around the world testing their skills, endurance, and the strength of their relationships. By solving clues and competing challenges, teams must avoid elimination and cross the finish line first to win the one million dollar prize.

America’s Funniest Home Videos

From practical jokes to home improvement plans gone awry, to animal mishaps and strange behavior, this show pulls out all the stops to present everyday people caught on tape in their most embarrassing moments!

America’s Got Talent

Welcomes acts of any age and any talent, as they compete for the chance to win a $1 million grand prize and try to impress the judging panel of Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, and Heidi Klum.

America’s Test Kitchen: The Next Generation

A new competition series, where 11 home cooks from across the country come to ATK headquarters for the job interview of a lifetime. Through a series of difficult cooking and media challenges they compete to become the newest face on America’s Top Kitchen!

American Idol

American Idol celebrates its 21st birthday full of talent from all genres, with hopefuls auditioning from all over the country, as judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie & Luke Bryan, along with host, Ryan Seacrest, continue the search for the next superstar.

American Ninja Warrior

Men and women from all walks of life try to conquer the world’s toughest obstacle course.

The Bachelorette

After unwavering support of each other through a devastating dual breakup in the season 26 finale of The Bachelor, Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey stand by each other’s side once again as they set out to find love as The Bachelorette makes history with two Bachelorettes.

Baking It

Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler invite a new batch of home baker teams to their musical baking competition show. With bigger and batter challenges judged by a panel of grandmothers, one baking team will rise to the occasion and win some serious dough.

Best in Dough

Each episode features three epic pizza makers from all walks of life battling it out. Only one will walk away with a cash prize and the title of Best in Dough!

The Big Brunch

Celebrates inspiring, undiscovered culinary voices from every corner of the country. This eight-episode cooking competition series gives ten talented chefs the opportunity to share their stories and business dreams while vying for a life-altering $300,000 cash prize.

Bobby’s Triple Threat

Bobby Flay handpicks one elite chef to compete against his trio of Titans. The Titans goal: to protect the $25,000 prize at all costs. If, however, the competing chef can out-cook the three Titans, they leave with all the cash and become lifetime members of the Titan Club.

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans

Hosted by The Boulet Brothers, this spin-off series of The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula stars monster drag artists from the show’s previous seasons returning to the competition for a chance to win a $100,000 grand prize and the title of Dragula’s first Titan.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies

The strength of family, friendship and love is put to the test in a competition of twists and turns (and explosions), and the winners will walk away with their shares of $1 million.

Chefs vs. Wild

Two different chefs will be dropped into the wilderness where they’ll survive and forage enough wild ingredients to create a restaurant-worthy, five-star meal. Episodes will culminate in the chefs using their foraged ingredients and ingenuity to create savory dishes and, ultimately, impress the judges.

Chopped

A cooking competition show that is all about skill, speed and ingenuity where four up-and-coming chefs compete before three expert judges and take everyday items and turn them into an extraordinary three-course meal. Course by course, the chefs will be chopped from the competition until only one winner remains.

Ciao House

Ten rising culinary stars live together in an Italian villa and compete against each other as individuals and in teams to prove their mastery of Italian cooking techniques and dishes. In the end, only the last chef standing will win the grand prize.

The Circle

Eight new players set up single profiles to sniff out catfish, form friendships and make the most of second chances in this fifth trip around The Circle.

Claim to Fame

Co-hosted by siblings Kevin and Frankie Jonas, 12 celebrity relatives step outside their famous family members’ shadows and live together under one roof, concealing their identities in the quest for their own fame and fortune. They compete in challenges, play DNA detective in hopes of avoiding elimination for $100,000 prize.

The Climb

An adventure that represents the foundations of rock climbing and exploration of the human spirit. In this competition, amateur climbers brave some of the world’s most intimidating ascents to crown the world’s best amateur climber.

Dancing with Myself

Everyday people compete in unique dance challenges for a panel of celebrities and a studio audience.

Dancing with the Stars

Hosted by Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro, pairing celebrities with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dances judged by renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge

Host Tamera Mowry-Housley welcomes 9 teams of pastry chefs and cake artists to the City of Seuss, where they will compete for honorary citizenship, the key to the city, and $50,000. Each episode will bring to life the world of Dr. Seuss in the sweetest way possible.

Drag Me to Dinner

Features 40 fabulous drag queens who pair up and go head-to-head to throw the most drag-tastical dinner parties of all time, and be crowned champion by judgers Neil Patrick Harris, Bianca Del Rio, and Haneefah Wood, with David Burtka and host Murray Hill.

Farmer Wants a Wife

A group of farmers will meet the women of the city and must choose one to become her wife.

Floor is Lava

Teams compete to navigate rooms flooded with lava by leaping from chairs, hanging from curtain and swinging from chandeliers.

Forged in Fire

The art and craft of forging metal goes back thousands of years. Forged in Fire challenges modern bladesmiths to recreate tools and weapons from History.

The Great American Baking Show

Judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood are back with hosts Ellie Kemper and Zach Cherry, where nine amateur bakers from around America enter the iconic tent for unique signature challenges.

The Great American Recipe

Celebrates the multiculturalism that makes American food unique and iconic. Talented home cooks from different regions of the country are given the opportunity to showcase their beloved signature dishes and compete to win the national search for The Great American Recipe.

The Hype

Competing for a career-changing Co-Sign and $150,000, up-and-coming streetwear visionaries elevate their cutting-edge designs and entrepreneurial hustle to prove their brand is the future of fashion – and worthy of the hype.

Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend

Culinary stars compete to enter an epic finale and vie for the title of Iron Legend.

LEGO Masters

LEGO enthusiasts participate in a series of competitions that begin with a single LEGO brick and concludes with inspiring, complex constructions.

Love Island

Featuring a group of sexy singles isolated in a luxurious villa who must try to win the $100K prize by coupling up and surviving to the end. Hosted by Sarah Hyland.

Making the Cut

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn welcome 10 designers from around the world to Los Angeles, where they compete to become the next global fashion brand. Each week, winning looks and companion pieces will be available to buy and the last designer standing will receive $1million to invest in their brand.

The Masked Singer

Celebrities face off against each other and appear in elaborate costumes with full-face masks to conceal their identities.

MasterChef

Chef Gordon Ramsay, chef Aarón Sánchez and restaurateur Joe Bastianich put America’s top home cooks in a series of challenges and elimination rounds, with one ultimately claiming the title of MasterChef and the $250,000 grand prize.

The Mole

Twelve players complete challenges while trying to identify the one among them who’s sabotaging their missions in this reboot of the cult-classic series.

My Kind of Country

Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton, and Orville Peck on a global search for country music’s next big star in a new kind of competition series.

Nailed It!

Home bakers with a terrible track record take a crack at re-creating edible masterpieces for a $10,000 prize.

Next in Fashion

Up-and-coming designers compete to impress expert judges, hoping to win career-changing prize money and a chance to become the next big thing in fashion.

Next Level Chef

Fifteen contestants from around the country prepare to level up their cooking skills.

Outlast

In the extreme Alaskan wild, 16 survivalists compete for a chance to win a massive cash prize — but these lone wolves must be part of a team to win.

Perfect Match

Couples who prove their compatibility gain the power to make or break other matches in this strategic and seductive dating competition.

Pickled

A sports comedy special about pickleball, hosted by Stephen Colbert, with an all-star lineup of celebrities playing America’s fastest-growing sport.

Queens Court

Tamar Braxton, Evelyn Lozada and Nivea seem to have it all, but these Queens must leave behind a history of broken hearts to find their Kings.

Race to Survive Alaska

An outdoor competition set along the wild and dangerous Alaskan coastline where adventure racers and survival experts battle through the elements, and each other, for a life-changing prize.

Road to the Runway: Slay Model Search

20 transgender model hopefuls from around the world compete for a modeling contract with Slay Model Management, the world’s first and only exclusively transgender model agency.

Rock the Block

Hosted by Ty Pennington, four teams of experts face off in a home renovation battle in Berthoud, Colorado. The teams have six weeks and a $250,000 budget to renovate four identical 5,000-square-foot properties in hopes of winning bragging rights and a street named in their honor.

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Featuring drag artists vying for the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar. The queens compete in demanding challenges designed to test their creativity, performance skills and star-power, while engaging in conversations about self-acceptance and freedom of expression.

Silos Baking Competition: Summer Special

Home bakers travel to Waco, TX, for a friendly competition that celebrates the joy that comes from time spent in the kitchen. The bakers are challenged to perfect a favorite recipe for a chance to have their treat featured at Magnolia’s Silos Baking Co.

So You Think You Can Dance

Features dancers showcasing their talents and skills in numerous dance styles. Those who are selected get to move on to the SYTYCD studio and work with world-renowned choreographers and compete with twists and turns introduced into the competition.

Survivor

18 new castaways head to the Fiji islands to build their own society and attempt to outwit, outlast and outplay each other for $1 million and the title of Sole Survivor.

Top Chef

Host Padma Lakshmi, Head Judge Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons, 16 of the greatest competitors from 11 different Top Chef iterations around the world face off in the fiercest showdown the culinary series has seen.

Tough as Nails

Americans roll up their sleeves and get their hands dirty to keep America running. Competitors are tested for their strength, endurance, life skills and mental toughness in challenges that take place at real-world job sites.

Tournament of Champions

Guy Fieri hosts the bracket-style culinary tournament where 32 talented chefs representing the east and west go head-to-head in sudden-death matches where the randomizer determines the elements of the challenge and their fate is decided by a panel of food icon judges.

The Traitors

In this murder mystery game, 20 players work together on missions to win a prize of up to $250,000.

Ugliest House In America

Comedian Retta tours properties that were nominated by homeowners who believe their design-challenged home is one of the worst in the country with hopes to win a showstopping $150,000 renovation.

Upcycle Nation

Fashion gets altered in this competition show, reimagined and refashioned. With host Karrueche Tran and judges Peder Cho and Jerome Lamaar. Our upcycling contestants are all clever, crafty and fashion forward, and they all have the raw talent to make something out of nothing.

The Voice

America’s undiscovered talent goes head-to-head on teams led by four musical icons, who playfully compete against each other while mentoring these inspiring singers in search of the next superstar Voice.

PREDICTthe 2023 Emmy nominations through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?