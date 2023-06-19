2023 Emmy nominations ballot: 26 narrators vie for your consideration

The TV academy has honored voice-only performances since 1992, when six cast members from “The Simpsons” collectively became the first actors to receive Emmys for such work. The Best Voice-Over Performance category became an official non-juried one in 2009 and was then split into two categories in 2014: Best Character Voice-Over and Best Narrator. Jeremy Irons (“Game of Lions”) was the latter category’s first champion, having been awarded once before for “The Great War and the Shaping of the 20th Century: War Without End” in 1997.

The 2023 Best Narrator ballot list below consists of 26 performances, which is down from 33 in 2022. Seeking a second consecutive victory is former U.S. president Barack Obama (“Working: What We Do All Day”), who was lauded last year for “Our Great National Parks.” Also in the mix are past winner Peter Coyote (“The U.S. and the Holocaust”) and two-time contender Angela Bassett (“Good Night Oppy”).

Unlike the live action and fictional program nominees, which are chosen by all 20,000 plus academy members, the Best Narrator contenders are picked only by voters from the casting directors and performers branches. This year, they have until June 26 to cast their ballots, which will be tallied to determine the five nominees that will be announced on July 12. Which of voice performers listed below do you think will make the cut?

Mahershala Ali (“Chimp Empire”)

Angela Bassett (“Good Night Oppy”)

Garth Brooks (“America’s National Parks”)

Edward Buckles Jr. (“Katrina Babies”)

Robert Clotworthy (“Ancient Aliens”)

Peter Coyote (“The U.S. and the Holocaust”)

Benedict Cumberbatch (“Super/Natural”)

Morgan Freeman (“100 Years of Warner Bros.: The Stuff That Dreams Are Made Of”)

Morgan Freeman (“Our Universe”)

Tom Hiddleston (“Big Beasts”)

Helen Hunt (“Meet Marry Murder”)

Christopher Jackson (“For All Humankind”)

Michael B. Jordan (“America the Beautiful”)

Malikha Mallette (“Hidden Dynasty: The Story of Carolina Women’s Soccer”)

Elvis Mitchell (“Is That Black Enough for You?!?”)

Nyambi Nyambi (“Dogs in the Wild”)

Barack Obama (“Working: What We Do All Day”)

Edwin Oldfield (“American Forest Fires”)

Pedro Pascal (“Patagonia: Life on the Edge of the World”)

Natalie Portman (“Secrets of the Elephants”)

Guy Raz (“Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga”)

Todd Schramke (“The Anarchists”)

J.K. Simmons (“Rivals: Ohio State vs. Michigan”)

Sarah Snook (“Kangaroo Valley”)

Paula Tiso (“Living with a Serial Killer”)

Andia Winslow (“The Sun Queen”)

