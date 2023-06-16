2023 Emmy nominations ballot: 725 programs vie for your consideration (that’s 29 fewer than last year)

The nomination process for the 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards kicked off on June 15 when the TV academy posted ballots online. Voters have until June 26 to submit their 2023 Emmy nominations ballots to Ernst & Young, the accounting firm that oversees the process.

In 2022, the TV industry’s bounce back from pandemic-induced production shutdowns yielded a 13% increase of entries on the year’s program ballot compared to 2021. This time, however, the total number of programs in the running across 12 categories has decreased by 4%, from 754 to 725.

All 20,000 plus voting members of the TV academy cast ballots for program nominations (save for animated and documentary, which are restricted to their peer groups). Although limits have now been placed on how many selections voters can make in the performance categories, they can still choose as many programs as they like.

Unlike the Oscars, Emmy voters do not rank their choices and nominees are determined by a simple tally. There will be eight nominees in each of the Comedy Series and Drama Series races and varying amounts in the rest.

Below, we’ve broken down the number of contenders that are entered this year in a dozen major program categories (by way of comparison, the 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019 and 2018 counts are in brackets).

Comedy Series: 95 entries (2022: 118 entries; 2021: 68 entries; 2020: 111 entries; 2019: 108 entries; 2018: 117 entries)

Drama Series: 163 entries (2022: 171 entries; 2021: 133 entries; 2020: 199 entries; 2019: 165 entries; 2018: 160 entries)

Limited Series: 51 entries (2022: 61 entries; 2021: 37 entries; 2020: 41 entries; 2019: 35 entries; 2018: 33 entries)

TV Movie: 61 entries (2022: 48 entries; 2021: 41 entries; 2020: 28 entries; 2019: 21 entries; 2018: 34 entries)

Documentary or Nonfiction Series: 63 entries (2022: 47 entries; 2021: 73 entries; 2020: 51 entries; 2019: 46 entries; 2018: 45 entries)

Competition Series: 59 entries (2022: 81 entries; 2021: 67 entries; 2020: 60 entries; 2019: 53 entries; 2018: 53 entries)

Talk Series: 19 entries (2022: 19 entries; 2021: 20 entries; 2020: 24 entries; 2019: 20 entries; 2018: 21 entries)

Scripted Variety Series: 12 entries (2022: eight entries; 2021: nine entries; 2020: 14 entries; 2019: 20 entries; 2018: 19 entries)

Variety Special (Live): 29 entries (2022: 25 entries; 2021: 23 entries; 2020: 29 entries; 2019: 32 entries; 2018: 29 entries)

Variety Special (Pre-Recorded): 91 entries (2022: 75 entries; 2021: 116 entries; 2020: 104 entries; 2019: 109 entries; 2018: 89 entries)

Structured Reality Series: 37 entries (2022: 36 entries; 2021: 34 entries; 2020: 47 entries; 2019: 43 entries; 2018: 46 entries)

Unstructured Reality Series: 45 entries (2022: 65 entries; 2021: 48 entries; 2020: 44 entries; 2019: 54 entries; 2018: 62 entries)

